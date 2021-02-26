Helping your Head to Follow your Heart…

It’s a common conflict in life, Head vs Heart: ‘appropriate’ vs ‘right.’



The appropriate, or ‘doing things right,’ includes actions or attitudes to deliver immediate physiological needs, like food and shelter. It also meets our security needs – good health, a roof that doesn’t leak, money in the bank. And it satisfies our social needs: love of family and friends; a sense of belonging.



‘Doing the right thing,’ though, is the stuff of astronauts and inventors, philosophers and statesmen, isn’t it? Buckling swashes, derring-do, winning esteem and self-actualising. Fame and fortune! So what about the rest of us? What of our bigger purpose?



As a kid growing up in 1970s Ballynafeigh, the most visible person was someone who probably wished he wasn’t. A gaunt, retiring figure in an oversized donkey jacket with an even bigger brush who for years diligently cleared the Ormeau Road’s broad pavements of Coke cans and chip wrappers, sputum and sh*te, come sleet or shine. In a time of chaos and fear, this man’s ‘doing things right’ was ‘doing the right thing.’ Whether by conviction or coincidence, he swept his way to the top of Maslow’s pyramid, and was given the biggest funeral our Road ever saw.



When posting here, as in any conversation in life, we might ask:



How do I (and my purpose) want to show up today?

What can I learn from my counterpart’s own truth?

How can I help them to be the best they can be?

What gift is trying to emerge in our interaction? and, (just for me!)

To what extent am I projecting in saying this?

Image: Maslow by wilgengebroed