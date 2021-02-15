A grim milestone reached as NI Covid 19 related deaths hit 2000…

It means the total number of deaths has doubled since December. This is quite an increase in such a short time period. Was it Christmas that did the damage or is it just these illnesses tend to be worse at this time of year? Like everything it is probably a mix of a lot of factors.

The total number of positive cases in NI is now 109,147. I am curious what the multiplier is with C19. For example, for every positive case you record are there 3-5 others that go unrecorded as the people were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and did not get a test? I plunked 3-5 times out of thin air. If you have a better suggestion please let me know in the comments. The point of the multiplier question is that if we have 109k positive results then could you be looking at 300-500k of actual infections? This is quite a number in a population of only 1.9 million.