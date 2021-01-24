Free event: Reflection on Seamus Mallon – A Shared Home Place at 7pm this Tuesday…

Today is the first anniversary of the passing of Séamus Mallon, former Deputy Leader of the SDLP, former Deputy First Minister in the NI Assembly, former MP and Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Tim Attwood, Hume Foundation Secretary said:

“Seamus Mallon was a tough, tenacious titan of the Peace Process. As the Irish Times said in 1999: ‘Seamus Mallon has always been there, even in the darkest of dark days, never losing faith in the primacy of politics even when he had little reason to sustain that faith, suffering personally, enduring privately, but most of all insisting on straight talk when such was far from popular.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter Orla, her husband Mark Lenny, his granddaughter Lara Lenny and his wider family and friends.‘

Sean Farren, Chair of Hume Foundation said;

“The John & Pat Hume Foundation commemorates the very rich Hume legacy with its emphasis on peaceful change making and reconciliation. But commemorating John and Pat Hume without also commemorating Séamus Mallon and his contribution to public life would be an incomplete commemoration. Séamus was one of the most outspoken and dedicated peace-makers throughout our recent troubled history. It is only fitting that we include discussions of Séamus and his contribution in our programme of events. His autobiography, ‘A Shared Home Place’ is not only a testimony to his commitment to peace, but is also evocative of the agreed and shared Ireland he hoped would emerge from the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, in the formulation of which he played a key role. It is an honour to host the Reflection on Seamus Mallon – A Shared Home Place at 7pm on Tuesday 26 January 2021 with a panel including Lord David Trimble, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Tim O’Connor (retired Irish Diplomat), Orla Mallon (daughter of Seamus Mallon) and chaired by Sean O’Rourke.”



Slugger is pleased to be the media partner for this event.

This streaming event is free to watch. To register click here…