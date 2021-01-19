Healthcare staff showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Having a close friend who is a nurse, but is currently on maternity leave, but is still in daily contact with front line colleagues, I can confirm that this is spot on…

Pat Cullen, the union’s NI director, said many healthcare staff were already showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It comes as NI expects its toughest week so far in the pandemic.

Mrs Cullen said the RCN has doubled its counselling services to meet the demand for support. Staff have been warned of “real intense pressure” this week from the pandemic.

On Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann said the “worst case scenario” could see up to 1,200 Covid-19 inpatients across NI’s hospitals.