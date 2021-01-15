Perhaps Sammy Wilson can take his own advice, stop complaining and away off down to the chippy?

Talking to a very old mate from Holywood just now who reminded me that despite the fact that Sammy Wilson is now complaining very loudly about the price of fish under the protocol, he has already offered us his landmark solution…
Away off to the chip shop, and get your (and the rest of us) a bag of chips Sammy…
Sammy Wilson has a plan for any No-Deal food shortages – go to the chip shop! #OnAir
You literally cannot make it up in Northern Ireland.
“Fish and Chips” by Nick Page Photos is licensed under CC BY
