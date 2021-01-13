Ian Paisley – “What did we do to members on those benches over there to be screwed over by this protocol?”

The right honourable member for North Antrim seems a little upset with how the Conservative Government is handling the Northern Ireland Protocol. Some might be inclined to say you reap what you sow, but I could not possibly comment.

"What did we do to members on those benches over there to be screwed over by this protocol?"

DUP MP Ian Paisley says the Northern Ireland Protocol has "ruined trade" between NI and GB – as he criticises Boris Johnson for saying it is experiencing post-Brexit "teething problems". pic.twitter.com/S5BcSfQWtA

