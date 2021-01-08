The Derry Muddle has gone away……… or has it?

“I always felt that this Centenary would be the most contentious one.”

DCSDC Nationalist Councillor, 2020

An individual who identifies as Irish Nationalist or Irish Republican is unlikely to view the establishment of Northern Ireland as a cause for celebration. The clue is in their designated allegiance.

What has been disappointing and reflected in the words of the SDLP Councillor above, are the polemical attitudes of nationalist and republican representatives in their approach to an important milestone in the Decade of Centenaries, until now, celebrated and commemorated with respect and dignity.

In view of the fact that it was anticipated, it is equally disappointing that mitigating and better management processes were not put in place to address the contentious fallout anticipated. This was no more apparent than in the Derry City and Strabane District Council prior to Christmas in spite of underpinning Good Relations guidance accepted by DCSDC and for the implementation of which, all Councillors are accountable regardless of party allegiance or loyalties.

None of this was evident when the NI Centenary came before Councillors for consideration in the form of a proposal requesting Council to define the partition of Ireland as an ‘injustice’ and deny support to those who might wish to organise events relating to this particular history in the Decade of Centenaries.

Councillors delivered a dog-whistle response to the words injustice and partition without giving any consideration as to what the impact might be on those residents and ratepayers who view the events of 1920-21 differently and without any attempt to explore the planning of groups intending to mark 1920-21 and beyond.

The actions of the Council acted as a blanket dismissal of such from a position of political, cultural and interpretive entrenchment.

Those who opposed the motion mounted a spirited but poorly advised, referenced and over-passionate objection to the decision which contributed little to the standard of debate and therefore any challenge was unconvincing but more important than this was the failure of civic leadership by representatives unable to step outside the boundaries of their perceived constituency to look within, both at the motivation, lack of inclusivity and perceptions which drove their words and decision-making; to content themselves with a tyranny of majoritarianism flowing from insensitivity, poor management of potential inter-communal and social turbulence and the hurt which can be visited upon fellow-citizens by the careless exercise of power.

As a result, cultural dignity and parity of esteem was undermined with a resulting impact on relations and future collaboration at community level; the wider pro-Union community read the actions as a signal of culture, heritage and celebration dismissed and dis-abused.

There was an angry response but more pertinent is the feeling of non-acceptance and marginalisation which is likely to find expression as a deficit in trust and mutual respect and this now pertains as a backdrop to events and activities relating to 2021-2022 certainly at the local level. It is not conducive to collaboration as groups now feel inclined to go it alone and concentrate effort on building capacity and confidence on a single-identity basis.

How the community responds can take the DCSDC area to a better place and needs more sensitive leadership than of late. Is it in place?

Under pressure from internal and external voices locally to re-visit the damaging proposal, DCSDC has reverted to and will now adhere to policy adopted in 2015 in regard to the Decade of Centenaries however this is interpreted as a face-saving, if not condescending and damage limitation exercise, in view of the negative image of the city resulting from the action in November 2020. The legacy of the decision will not be so easily addressed and is being compounded by further decision-making by DCSDC and local representatives which contrast with and contradict more thoughtful approaches elsewhere.

It – the issue of equality and parity of esteem – has not gone away in spite of representatives wanting to apply the proverbial air-brush. Not content to find a procedural method for circumventing the previous decision, the Council adopted a new motion tabled by Sinn Fein:

‘This Council notes the centenary anniversary of the Westminster Parliament’s Government of Ireland Act. We note that the Good Friday Agreement caused this act to be revoked. We note the deep and wide divisions this has sustained and entrenched both within Irish society and in the relationships between the islands of Ireland and Britain, not least of those consequences has been the multi-layered generational conflict our society has endured. We welcome and support the agreed framework provided by the peace process to address and deal with all of this by peaceful and democratic methods. We recognise that the outworking of this – the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement in all is aspects – remains a work in progress. This includes – its core requirements for equality of treatment, parity of esteem and mutual respect and the provision for a referendum to give full effect to the exercise by the people of Ireland to the right to self- determine our future destiny and the centrality to this of both the British and Irish governments. In the first instance in respect of rights throughout the island and in the second the particular responsibility on the British government to set a date for the referendum. This Council further recognises that a stark choice is opening up between the narrow, inward-looking vision of Brexit Britain and the open inclusive vision of a new Ireland. Therefore, we call upon this council to encourage space for debate to present experiences and perspectives, big ideas and a public discourse on our constitutional future which threatens no one. And this Council calls on both governments to expedite the delivery of their respective responsibilities contained within the Good Friday Agreement.’ [Emphasis added]

The motion, in more sensitive wording than previously, maintains the narrative as before and leaves no space for reflection or discourse.

In the first of the highlighted paragraphs above, DCSDC is adopting a political and partisan view of partition through reference to the Government of Ireland Act and by implication, a centenary within the Decade of Centenaries. No such stance was taken in the past either to 1916 or 1918.

Is it not then legitimate to ask if the same unequal disapplication of 2015, Good Relations, T:buc, and New Decade, New Approach still applies?

Whilst there is positive recognition of the potential of the peace process established by the Good Friday Agreement, the clear inference and implication of the motion is that the Government of Ireland Act has and continues to be the cause of ‘multi-layered generational conflict’.

This is politically loaded narrative. Deaf to reasoning, it cannot escape, however veiled, definition as unmitigated loathing and identity dismissal of a political nature. It is devoid of trying to imagine the inner world – intellectual and emotional -of those who do not share this view. Is there any attempt to walk in another’s shoes never mind look under the skin to sense ‘what is there’?

Rather, it is feeding a climate of disagreement sufficient to stifle equality, respectful discourse and reflection. Like a repository that does not spill a drop but adds none, DCSDC acts as a gatekeeper and curator of any interpretation addressing Partition

In addition, in the second highlighted paragraph, the motion links the centenary to an implied call for a discussion on a new Ireland. Ironically, in view of the content and intent of the motion, this new Ireland is described as ‘open and inclusive’ and there is no recognition that the GFA first and foremost guarantees the maintenance of NI’s position within the United Kingdom at the will of a majority.

This begs the question if what is described as self-determination of the people of Ireland will apply to all or only some. The interpretation that acceptance will only apply to those changing and becoming like those who penned and supported the motion, is hard to avoid.

This serves to sustain feelings of lack of respect and esteem which flowed from the action and decision-making of DCSDC in November 2020 and will act as an impediment to local planning for and participation in reflection and reconciliation in respect of the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The situation is compounded by the stance of other Nationalist politicians which are in marked contrast to that recently advocated by Cardinal Eamon Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD and President Michael D Higgins.