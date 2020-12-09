We now have a border down the Irish Sea…

The DUP backing of Brexit will go down in history as one of the most spectacular own goals in politics. They have set Northern Ireland on a path of economic unity with the Republic and made Irish unity closer than it has ever been. Further hilarity ensues with the indignity of DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots being responsible for building the new border stations.

There is worse to come for the DUP. Many retailers have said there will be supply problems delivering certain goods to Northern Ireland and prices on some goods will have to rise to cover the costs of any extra administration or delays. Wait till the good people of Ulster walk into Sainsbury’s only to find that their favourite foods are no longer on the shelves or that the prices have risen – DUP politicians are going to get dogs’ abuse from their electorate.

While many of us find this freakin’ hilarious, it might not be so amusing next year when we ALL have to cope with price rises on a wide range of goods.

Watching the DUP try to squirm their way out of this one will be the political entertainment event of the year.

And all this just in time for Northern Ireland’s 100th birthday. Will Northern Ireland see 150 years or even 120 years? Place your bets: the wheel is spinning…

