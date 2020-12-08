Get your tickets for the Slugger End of Year Review 2020!

Normally tickets for our End of Year Review sell out within a couple of hours. This year we can’t offer you the dark, alcohol-infused atmosphere of a Cathedral Quarter pub. But we can open the doors to let more of you attend our virtual live-streamed End of Year Review.

Alex Kane and Allison Morris are back. But rather than squeeze everything into a single night, we’re spacing it out over three nights, to allow a selection of expert guests to give you their wry look at the year in politics.

The conversation will be live and unedited, and we’ll gather up questions from you beforehand to feed into the discussions. Your host for the events will be Alan Meban and David McCann. The events are sponsored by Brown O’Connor Communications.

Your ticket will give you access to all three live-streams. And don’t worry if you miss one: you’ll be able to watch them back anytime.

Tuesday 15th December, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Tina McKenzie (Chair of FSB NI) and Tim Cairns (Commentator and former SPAD)

Wednesday 16th December, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Sarah Creighton (Commentator) and Chris Donnelly (School Principal & Commentator)

Thursday 17th December, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Alex Kane (Commentator) and Allison Morris (Security Correspondent with the Irish News)

Ticket details

Like most of the media, Slugger has been affected by Covid and our already meagre income has been cut this year due to not being able to run any live events. We are asking that you give a donation of any amount that you wish (minimum donation £10) and this will act as your ticket for the events.

Once you give a donation we will email on the day of the event a private link to view the live streaming events.

Settle yourself on the sofa with a glass of what you fancy and join us for a virtual live experience.