Book your free tickets for a 2020 ESRC Virtual Festival of Social Science…

This year, the Festival will be completely virtual so you can join in wherever you are. Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University have come together to produce an exciting virtual programme of talks, screenings and workshops that showcase the range and quality of social science-based research carried out by our academics – everything from fake news to streaming and Brexit to the Covid lockdown. The annual Festival of Social Science offers a fascinating insight into our social science research and how it influences our social, economic and political lives. So, if you’re a student, a policymaker, in business or simply passionate about a particular interest, then log on and join in the debate!All events are free to watch but we ask you to please register so we can manage numbers: