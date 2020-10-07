Would you vote for a politician who does not like dogs?

This is one of the best election ads you will see:

This US Election Campaign will go down in history as one of the most bad-tempered ones ever, so how do you break through the noise?

Dogs of course. How does not like dogs? Well, it seems the Donald does not like dogs (I know, not exactly a surprise).

This ad is genius as it cuts through all the negativity to make a simple point ‘Choose your humans wisely’.

Photo by PicsbyFran is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA