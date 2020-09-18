SluggerTV – The role of the Third Sector #TheReset

Slugger TV has ventured back into a studio for the first time in six months. We were delighted that our first venture outside of Zoom was for the first of a series of broadcasts for #TheReset series that Slugger is hosting in partnership with Ulster Bank.

The third sector was the bedrock of our response to the pandemic. Remember all of those charities who stepped up while revenues were falling and did extraordinary things to help the most vulnerable in our society? In this episode, we hear about the resilience of this sector, from making headlines for innovative ideas such as Kindness Kits and new ways of working.

Joined by guests Gráinne Walsh, director of Stratagem NI, and Jacinta Linden, who sits on the board of CO3 and is chief executive of SPACE NI, we examined how this sector can help provide a reset for the local economy and our society in the years ahead and what is needed from local policy-makers to help make it all happen.

This episode was recorded in Belfast’s Accidental Theatre and was edited by Alan Meban.

If you would like to get involved in #TheReset with Ulster Bank either as an individual or as part of an organisation, please do get in touch by emailing us at [email protected] with an idea for inclusion in a range of articles or events throughout September and October.