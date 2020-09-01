The schools are back, but for how long?

At last, the moment parents have been waiting for – the kids are back at school. There may be lots of new rules, visors and more alcohol than a party conference but the main thing is they are back.

It has been a hard aul slog these past few months trying to keep the kids entertained at home. Homeschooling was a complete head wreck for both children and parents. Whatever teachers get paid it is not enough – give them whatever they want I say. More money, Nespresso machines in the staff room, hot tubs whatever they need to keep the gates open.

We have no idea if there is going to be a second wave, but we can take comfort in the fact Covid-19 does not seem to affect healthy kids. Off course there is the risk that they will bring home the bug and pass it on to the rest of us, but life is risk. Schools have been opened in other parts of Europe with no major ill effects so hopefully, that will be the case with us.

I do worry the first time a kid sneezes they will all be sent home for 2 weeks, but all you can do is take every day as it comes.

I am not as jubilant as I imagined. I had plans to clear out the house this week and get back into some work but to be honest I feel knackered. Dr Google tells me this is likely to be an anxiety hangover. We have all been living so much on our nerves that past 6 months that when things start to get more back to normal you get a massive crash. So don’t feel bad if your emotions are all over the place, these are strange times we are living in.

“You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.” ― Jon Kabat-Zinn

“Children at school” by Lupuca is licensed under CC BY-SA