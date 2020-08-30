The grim new world of the COVID-19 cinema experience…

I went to the cinema on Friday to see Tenet. It was the first time I had been in a cinema since February and I was curious to see what the new COVID-19 cinema experience is like.

The film was at 2pm in my local Omniplex so I rocked up at ten to 2 and that’s when I ran into the first problem. When I asked the woman behind the counter for a ticket she informed me you can no longer buy tickets at the counter. You need to preorder online. The woman was behind a screen so I could not see what risk there was selling me a ticket and me paying by contactless. The Omniplex also has about 5 touchscreen ticket kiosks but they are also turned off under this new regime.

But no problem, I thought as I whipped out my phone, only to discover the next issue. You can only book up to 20 minutes ahead so I needed to book for the next showing. This is despite the fact that you need to sit through at least 20 minutes of ads and trailers these days before the movie comes on.

The booking process on the Omniplex site is woeful. My day job is creating websites so having to endure the terrible user experience of trying to register an account, select the film and pay just added to my growing anger. Eventually, after ten minutes I got my ticket booked and I was able to join the other 4 people in the theatre.

On a related note, why do Omniplex not sell tea or coffee? I don’t want a gallon of coke, I want a cup of tea.

Tenet is a huge disappointment. The plot is all over the place: I won’t even try to explain it to you. The big issue with the movie is the terrible audio mixing that makes the dialogue next to impossible to hear at times. But the main issue was that the movie was incredibly LOUD – deafening loud. I had to go out and ask the manager to check the sound levels, which to be fair she did. I thought it was just me but there’s a lot of people online complaining about the sound. Christopher Nolan is a famously controlling director so I can only assume he thought the deafening cacophony would somehow add to the disorientating vibe of the movie.

I know Christopher Nolan has complete control as his movies usually make bucket loads of cash but someone at Warner Bros really needs to do an intervention and insist he makes something comprehensible for his next outing.

I really feel sorry for cinemas. There is no way they can survive on these low levels of customer numbers. Worse than that the traditional cinema experience is just not there. It’s hard to enter the escapist world of film when you have the worry of picking up the plague constantly in the back of your mind.

I suspect most people will be sticking to the sofa. There are some great shows on streaming at the moment that you can enjoy in the safety of your own living room. You can pause it to go for a wee and most importantly you can control the sound.

I predict more films will just go straight to selling online and the poor old traditional cinemas will be no more. Once this is all over I think the cinemas that will survive will be the ones that offer a unique experience and a sense of community. The QFT is a perfect example.

The best thing the government could do is to come up with some way of letting cinemas, theatres and other live venues go into some kind of suspended animation until all this is over.

PS: If anyone from Omniplex reads this I am more than happy to give them some free advice on how to make their online booking better, they can reach me at [email protected]

