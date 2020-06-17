CargoOfBricks: After 100 years, the Civil War ends, Sinn Féin rises, Irish Greens step up to save the planet

In Cargo of Bricks, as the draft programme for government finally emerges nearly five months after February, Dr. Theresa Reidy and I talk through the blocks and difficulties that have had to be overcome to get a sellable deal back to their parties

The main points we cover:

The ideologically committed Greens have taken a harder line in the framing of the draft programme than either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, possibly making it harder for their two larger coalition partners to usurp and claim as their own.

As Sinn Féin take on the constitutional role as leader of the opposition is there also a challenge to develop more solution-based challenges to the government. And to get on top of operational matters that have drawn poor publicity in the past.

In an era of “two Taoisigh”, will Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar’s ‘spikey pragmatism’ see them through? Nothing tests a government like ‘events dear boy, events’. And what will happen to the first of them when he steps down from the top office?

