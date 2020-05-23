Slugger Podcast – Chris Donnelly on the challenges to education during Covid-19…

For episode two of our new Podcast series, I take to Slugger contributor Chris Donnelly. More know to Slugger readers for his political insights, Chris is also a headteacher of Holy Child Primary School in Belfast. In the podcast we discuss the challenges of trying to teach during the pandemic as well as other issues such as the 11plus and the future of education.

Have a listen and let me know what you think.

The YouTube version below has subtitles, just click the CC button.