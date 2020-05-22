Slugger TV – the devolved nations fightback episode

This month, in episode 38, Slugger O’Toole’s deputy editor David McCann talks to Irish News journalist Allison Morris and Andersontown News columnist Andrée Murphy about the performance of the Northern Ireland Executive, the legacy of different devolved government strategies to ease the COVID-19 lockdown, and the Irish Government’s lack of cross-border consultation about their plans.

Edited by Alan Meban and also broadcast (as a slightly shorter 30 minute version) on Belfast’s community TV channel NvTv tonight at 20:35.