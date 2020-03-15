Schools closed for 4 months?, Pensioners to be confined to their homes? The latest in the battle against Covid-19…

I am sure I am not the only parent who got a shiver down their spine when they head the news that Arlene Foster says the schools might be closed for 4 months. It is bad enough trying to keep them entertained during the weekend never mind for 4 months. The problem I see with this strategy is who normally minds the kids when they are off school? The Grandparents – exactly the people we are most concerned about. If the schools are off the economy really will grind to a halt. And who is going to mind the kids of all the medical staff and other essential workers?

There was a doctor on RTE Radio the other night saying that you should not bring kids to playparks, playdates etc and I could not help but think what in the name of feck you are meant to do with them at home all day? Our 4 year old goes mental after 3 hours in the house never might 3 months.

Parents should take a lot of comfort in the fact that kids either don’t seem to get the virus at all or if they do it barely registers with them. Have a read of this article from The Guardian, and this one from New Scientist for a much-needed bit of reassurance about the safety of your children.

Meanwhile over in the Spectator Robert Preston is talking about government plans to tell the over 70’s to stay at home for 4 months. While there might be merit in this it will have unforeseen consequences in that the health of this age group with nose dive if they are not getting out to walk their dogs, go to church, get the papers etc. They may dodge Covid-19 but it seems we are in danger of scaring them to death.

I now understand why many experts think the real battle will be psychological. People can only handle a lockdown for a few weeks before they all start to crack up. Even at this early stage, I think if I had the option to get it I think I would as for most healthy adults the uncertainty and worry around the illness are likely to be far worse than actually getting it. I was thinking they should have offered young healthy medical staff the option to get deliberately infected so they will be all clear and ready to get to work without having to work in a spacesuit. Stick them in a quarantined 5-star hotel for two weeks until they are all set. But obviously I am no medic so don’t listen to me.

It does seem to be the calm before the storm, so lets kept it together people. Stay calm, wash your hands and remember – this too shall pass.

