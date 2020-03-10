Robin Swann: NI moves to daily reporting of the #Covid19 case numbers…

One of the key advantages we have over China and Italy is the forewarning we have on the speed of the spread and the scale of the crisis. NI Health Minister, Robin Swann speaking to the Assembly today, has outlined what arrangements his department is making…

…the Department will be moving to daily reporting of cases, as currently happens in England. The intention will be to release the figures each afternoon. As I have outlined previously, the increase in positive cases is not unexpected and I would advise members of the public not to be unduly alarmed by these developments.

We remain focused on the containment phase at this point, which is aimed at preventing the disease from taking hold in the UK. We have been clear that we will communicate any move to the delay phase, but I would remind Members that this will not be a sharp transition and we will continue with many of the current actions in the containment phase.

The First Minister & Deputy First Minister and I have been in discussion with our counterparts across the UK at a COBR Ministerial meeting this morning to consider the scientific evidence which will guide us in our steps: to flattening the peak of the outbreak in the UK; to delay and spread the impact on our health service; to push the peak away from this time of year and to protect those most at risk.

Members will also be aware of the rise in cases in the Republic of Ireland which currently stand at 21, including two cases of community transmission’. Urgent contact-tracing for the latest cases is now underway. There are no known implications for Northern Ireland at this stage and the relevant Public Health bodies remain in close contact.

Extensive work has been undertaken to ensure all Trusts have Covid-19 PODS in place which will enable patients suspected of having Covid-19 to be assessed and treated away from routine hospital work. We continue to review the best use of testing and current clinical pathways so that individuals receive the appropriate care recognising that many patients will have a mild illness.

My Department has established a new Directorate which is dedicated to surge planning. At operational level a Regional Surge Planning Sub-group has been established by the PHA and the HSCB to ensure that there is an appropriate and proportionate level of HSC preparedness across the sector in response to Covid-19.

Twice-weekly meetings are held and a Covid-19 Surge Planning workshop was held on 5 March. The purpose of the workshop was to consider Trust surge plans and self-assessment checklists in order to share actions and ensure regional consistency where possible.