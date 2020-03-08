International Women’s Day #IWD2020

The Equality Commission together with the Commissioner for Public Appointments for NI and WRDA/Reclaim the Agenda hosted an event for International Women’s Day on Thursday.

Three women described their journey into positions of leadership, with a fair degree of candour.

Still in her first week as Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, Geraldine McGahey talked about her experience of leadership positions and the uncertainty in her abilities that she had to overcome.

talked about her experience of leadership positions and the uncertainty in her abilities that she had to overcome. Deirdre Hargey MLA, Communities Minister, spoke about how long it took her to be persuaded to stand as a councillor, and what went through her mind when Michelle O’Neill phoned to ask her to step up an Executive minister.

MLA, Communities Minister, spoke about how long it took her to be persuaded to stand as a councillor, and what went through her mind when Michelle O’Neill phoned to ask her to step up an Executive minister. As well as outlining her own career in the civil service, Judena Leslie, the Commissioner for Public Appointments NI, outlined the gender balance of boards and amongst chairs of boards in Northern Ireland.