Coronavirus kills off Flybe…

The troubled airline Flybe which was already on life support for the past few months has gone into administration.

Flybe operated 14 routes from George Best airport, making up about 80% of all their scheduled flights. All Flybe flights have been cancelled and its passengers have been advised not to go to the airport.

It will likely not be the last business to be hit by the economic downturn following the Coronavirus outbreak.

In the short term, it is a big loss to the city Airport but in the long term, you can see other airlines taking over the popular routes.

