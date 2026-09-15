“His father’s illness was so advanced that he did not know his son had become prime minister…”

| Readers 400
"Andy Burnham on 13 August 2024 (cropped 2)" by Scottish Government is licensed under CC BY 2.0

It was sad to read about the death of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s father, from the BBC:

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cancelled official engagements on Monday and Tuesday following the death of his father Roy, who had Alzheimer’s.

He had been due to host a meeting of business leaders in Downing Street on Monday, and was expected to speak at the annual trade union TUC Congress in Brighton on Tuesday.

In July, Burnham spoke about his father’s condition and said it had influenced his drive to reform adult social care in England.

He had also said his father’s illness was so advanced that he did not know his son had become prime minister.

Burnham told the BBC that while his father could not be there when he entered No 10 to take up the role, he and his mother had “exchanged a few words about my dad and how proud he would be”.

“That’s a little hard, but then again I’ve said, it’s their achievement”, he told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in July.

“The emotion of that moment was, well, bittersweet – it was painful in one way but beautiful in another.”

The prime minister later said care home staff had shown his father footage of him entering Downing Street, calling it a “wonderful” thing.

Burnham said he wanted to help “my dad and the millions like him” when setting out plans to reform adult social care.

He said he had been “overwhelmed” by the skills and professionalism of care workers supporting his father.

I am sure many of you have had the misfortune to watch friends and family members succumb to dementia and Alzheimer’s and it’s a depressing experience no matter who you are. Even more so, not to even realise that your own son had become Prime Minister.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Jury reaches a verdict in the Noah Donohoe inquest…

Soapbox

The lamentable response to the Robert Hamill Inquiry…

Brian O'Neill

Scottish, Welsh, and Sinn Féin leaders push for independence to break up the UK…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation