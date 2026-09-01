Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 01/09/2026

Prime Minister Andy Burnham made his first visit to Northern Ireland this week, as part of his cost-of-living “listening tour”. He sought to take the constitutional question “off the table” and focus on bread-and-butter issues instead. However, with Drumcree back in the headlines and Stormont still without an agreed budget, this will be easier said than done. In this week’s blog, my colleague Dr Karli Gibson writes that the Executive’s draft AI Strategy is “another instance of retrospective policymaking” – read her analysisOn Thursday (27 August), Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a referendum on Irish unity is “off the table”, in comments made during his first visit to Northern Ireland since taking office. According to the Belfast Telegraph , Burnham said there had been “too much division” in the decade since the Brexit referendum, adding that politicians need to “need to fix the things right in front of us in the here and now”. Mr Burnham held a series of meetings with the Executive parties and the First and deputy First Ministers, with talks dominated by the ongoing budget crisis facing Stormont after ministers failed to agree a budget for the current financial year, leaving departments operating on contingency funding since April. The Prime Minister said he wanted to have an honest conversation with the Executive about where savings could be made, while stressing the need for fairness across the whole of the UK; he praised First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as a model for how politicians elsewhere in the UK might work together despite deep differences.Burnham said he would report back to London on where the Executive parties stand on the budget. Further engagement with the Northern Ireland Secretary is expected as Stormont continues to press the Treasury for additional funding.

Bryant demands ‘written assurances’ from Parades Commission after Drumcree ruling

The Order Orange has said it intends to lodge a fresh application for a parade at Drumcree, after a High Court judge quashed restrictions imposed by the Parades Commission. The route down Garvaghy Road in Portadown, a nationalist area, has been blocked every year since 1998. Mr Justice McAlinden was scathing about the commission’s decision-making processes, stating that “sloppy procedures are manifest”. One member of the Commission, Billy Gamble, who had faced the most public criticism over private comments he is alleged to have made about the parade determination, resigned on Thursday. However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP told BBC Radio Ulster “I don’t think one resignation cuts it,” saying the Commissioners had “shattered” public confidence in the statutory body’s ability to do its job. First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke to residents on Garvaghy Road, saying the community is “anxious” and does not want to revisit the “darkest days” of the past. She accused unionist leaders of “triumphalism” and moving towards a “more extreme element”. On Wednesday (26 August), Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant met with Commission chair Professor Evelyn Collins, and demanded a number of “written assurances” by the end of the week, seeking confirmation that its processes are fair, robust and impartial.

What next: The Orange Order said it intends to apply for a fresh parade in the coming days, with speculation that the 28 September Ulster Day anniversary could be chosen.

Health and social care trusts plan for 12% savings over three years as unions protest and warn of job losses

On Thursday (27 August), Northern Ireland’s health and social care trusts set out proposals to deliver savings of up to 12% over three years, according to BBC News NI. In response, HSC trust staff held protests at hospital sites including Antrim Area, the Royal Victoria and Altnagelvin over fears for jobs and services. Department of Health Permanent Secretary Mike Farrar said the health and social care system faces a funding gap of £800m and is currently overspending by around £2m a day, and that applying 4% efficiencies each year for three years would initially affect staffing levels, with trusts first targeting agency staff use and vacancy control. The Department of Health’s ‘reset and recovery’ plan aims to shift investment from hospitals towards community-based care, including by reducing escalated hospital beds, shortening stays and working more closely together through new ‘committees in common’ structures. Health unions NIPSA and Unison said low-paid staff such as porters, admin and cleaning workers are likely to be hit hardest.

What next: Stephanie Greenwood from Unison said there had been “no proper communication with the unions” and confirmed that there will be a ballot on industrial action.

Stakeholder Watch

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein, Mid Ulster): “The future of Ireland is for the people of this island to decide, and for the people of this island alone. It is not the right of any British Prime Minister to deny our people’s right to self-determination. Today I met with Andy Burnham and directly challenged his anti-democratic comments on a referendum on Irish unity, which are completely at odds with the Good Friday Agreement. The right to a referendum on Irish unity was guaranteed by the Good Friday Agreement, and that Agreement must be honoured. I have full belief and confidence in the ability of all the people of our island to take full control of our own future and to build a new and united Ireland”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP, Lagan Valley): “I will always robustly put across the best possible case for what is good for Northern Ireland. As dFM, jointly leading the Executive, it is my role to champion Northern Ireland and to be an advocate for all of us, and I embrace that role. Of course, no surprise that some decided to pointlessly pursue narrow political agendas today. Political showboating, on an issue that they know rightly isn’t going to progress. We have big issues – getting a budget settlement to allow us to set the budget, transforming our public services, tackling health waiting lists, investment in water, sewage and roads. Tackling the cost of doing business, getting economic growth, removing any remaining internal barriers to trade. Supporting our farmers, supporting families in a time of rising costs. While some put other issues first, this is what we all should be fighting for additional support for”

Peter McReynolds MLA (Alliance, Belfast East): “All set for [Thursday]’s Parent Strike at City Hall @ 12.30pm! Belfast will be joining the national strike arranged by @dadshiftuk and campaigning for better paternity leave. Why? Because the UK has the worst paternity offering in Europe and that’s bad for dad, mum and baby.”

Health Minister Robbie Butler (UUP, Lagan Valley): “First of many Trust-wide visits today. Thank you to Belfast Trust for the welcome. On a whirlwind visit I only scratched the surface, but it was humbling to see the professionalism and dedication of staff — from porters to nurses and doctors. Everton Day Centre was a particular highlight. I left with absolute joy and positivity thanks to the brilliant LD clients. At the Maureen Sheehan Centre, I saw the new Neighbourhood model for Integrated Care in action with all parts of the care jigsaw communicating and collaborating collectively for better outcomes. Improving access, flow and cutting waiting times must remain a shared priority. Let’s get to work!”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP (SDLP, Belfast South and Mid Down): “We’re doing the work to build a new Ireland & the Agreement is clear – when the time comes the UK Gov must stand by it. After meeting the PM I spoke about building consensus for a New Ireland, while building a better Northern Ireland along the way.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “The Parade Commission’s attempt at tokenism is not enough. The Commission bears collective guilt and therefore all should go. Within the Commission the buck stops with the Chair, who took no stand against Gamble’s outbursts. She should be next to go and in that at least show leadership. The SOS set the benchmark of public confidence. Such comes no where close to being restored by a token resignation. Sir Chris Bryant must stand up and deliver.”

Gerry Carroll MLA (People Before Profit, Belfast West): “I don’t have much faith in any British Prime Minister to make decisions that would be in the best interests of working class people in Ireland. That being said, Burnham talked a good talk about devolution and passing power down to local regions – a positive development.”