Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 01/09/2026

What you need to know
Will Chambré, Managing Director Burnham rules out border poll on first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister
On Thursday (27 August), Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a referendum on Irish unity is “off the table”, in comments made during his first visit to Northern Ireland since taking office. According to the Belfast Telegraph, Burnham said there had been “too much division” in the decade since the Brexit referendum, adding that politicians need to “need to fix the things right in front of us in the here and now”. Mr Burnham held a series of meetings with the Executive parties and the First and deputy First Ministers, with talks dominated by the ongoing budget crisis facing Stormont after ministers failed to agree a budget for the current financial year, leaving departments operating on contingency funding since April. The Prime Minister said he wanted to have an honest conversation with the Executive about where savings could be made, while stressing the need for fairness across the whole of the UK; he praised First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as a model for how politicians elsewhere in the UK might work together despite deep differences.
What next: Burnham said he would report back to London on where the Executive parties stand on the budget. Further engagement with the Northern Ireland Secretary is expected as Stormont continues to press the Treasury for additional funding.
Bryant demands ‘written assurances’ from Parades Commission after Drumcree ruling
The Order Orange has said it intends to lodge a fresh application for a parade at Drumcree, after a High Court judge quashed restrictions imposed by the Parades Commission. The route down Garvaghy Road in Portadown, a nationalist area, has been blocked every year since 1998. Mr Justice McAlinden was scathing about the commission’s decision-making processes, stating that “sloppy procedures are manifest”. One member of the Commission, Billy Gamble, who had faced the most public criticism over private comments he is alleged to have made about the parade determination, resigned on Thursday. However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP told BBC Radio Ulster “I don’t think one resignation cuts it,” saying the Commissioners had “shattered” public confidence in the statutory body’s ability to do its job. First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke to residents on Garvaghy Road, saying the community is “anxious” and does not want to revisit the “darkest days” of the past. She accused unionist leaders of “triumphalism” and moving towards a “more extreme element”. On Wednesday (26 August), Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant met with Commission chair Professor Evelyn Collins, and demanded a number of “written assurances” by the end of the week, seeking confirmation that its processes are fair, robust and impartial.
What next: The Orange Order said it intends to apply for a fresh parade in the coming days, with speculation that the 28 September Ulster Day anniversary could be chosen.
Health and social care trusts plan for 12% savings over three years as unions protest and warn of job losses
On Thursday (27 August), Northern Ireland’s health and social care trusts set out proposals to deliver savings of up to 12% over three years, according to BBC News NI. In response, HSC trust staff held protests at hospital sites including Antrim Area, the Royal Victoria and Altnagelvin over fears for jobs and services. Department of Health Permanent Secretary Mike Farrar said the health and social care system faces a funding gap of £800m and is currently overspending by around £2m a day, and that applying 4% efficiencies each year for three years would initially affect staffing levels, with trusts first targeting agency staff use and vacancy control. The Department of Health’s ‘reset and recovery’ plan aims to shift investment from hospitals towards community-based care, including by reducing escalated hospital beds, shortening stays and working more closely together through new ‘committees in common’ structures. Health unions NIPSA and Unison said low-paid staff such as porters, admin and cleaning workers are likely to be hit hardest.
What next: Stephanie Greenwood from Unison said there had been “no proper communication with the unions” and confirmed that there will be a ballot on industrial action.
Stakeholder Watch
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein, Mid Ulster): “The future of Ireland is for the people of this island to decide, and for the people of this island alone. It is not the right of any British Prime Minister to deny our people’s right to self-determination. Today I met with Andy Burnham and directly challenged his anti-democratic comments on a referendum on Irish unity, which are completely at odds with the Good Friday Agreement. The right to a referendum on Irish unity was guaranteed by the Good Friday Agreement, and that Agreement must be honoured. I have full belief and confidence in the ability of all the people of our island to take full control of our own future and to build a new and united Ireland”
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP, Lagan Valley): “I will always robustly put across the best possible case for what is good for Northern Ireland. As dFM, jointly leading the Executive, it is my role to champion Northern Ireland and to be an advocate for all of us, and I embrace that role. Of course, no surprise that some decided to pointlessly pursue narrow political agendas today. Political showboating, on an issue that they know rightly isn’t going to progress. We have big issues – getting a budget settlement to allow us to set the budget, transforming our public services, tackling health waiting lists, investment in water, sewage and roads. Tackling the cost of doing business, getting economic growth, removing any remaining internal barriers to trade. Supporting our farmers, supporting families in a time of rising costs. While some put other issues first, this is what we all should be fighting for additional support for”
Peter McReynolds MLA (Alliance, Belfast East): “All set for [Thursday]’s Parent Strike at City Hall @ 12.30pm! Belfast will be joining the national strike arranged by @dadshiftuk and campaigning for better paternity leave. Why? Because the UK has the worst paternity offering in Europe and that’s bad for dad, mum and baby.”
Health Minister Robbie Butler (UUP, Lagan Valley): “First of many Trust-wide visits today. Thank you to Belfast Trust for the welcome. On a whirlwind visit I only scratched the surface, but it was humbling to see the professionalism and dedication of staff — from porters to nurses and doctors. Everton Day Centre was a particular highlight. I left with absolute joy and positivity thanks to the brilliant LD clients. At the Maureen Sheehan Centre, I saw the new Neighbourhood model for Integrated Care in action with all parts of the care jigsaw communicating and collaborating collectively for better outcomes. Improving access, flow and cutting waiting times must remain a shared priority. Let’s get to work!”
SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP (SDLP, Belfast South and Mid Down): “We’re doing the work to build a new Ireland & the Agreement is clear – when the time comes the UK Gov must stand by it. After meeting the PM I spoke about building consensus for a New Ireland, while building a better Northern Ireland along the way.”
TUV leader Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “The Parade Commission’s attempt at tokenism is not enough. The Commission bears collective guilt and therefore all should go. Within the Commission the buck stops with the Chair, who took no stand against Gamble’s outbursts. She should be next to go and in that at least show leadership. The SOS set the benchmark of public confidence. Such comes no where close to being restored by a token resignation. Sir Chris Bryant must stand up and deliver.”
Gerry Carroll MLA (People Before Profit, Belfast West): “I don’t have much faith in any British Prime Minister to make decisions that would be in the best interests of working class people in Ireland. That being said, Burnham talked a good talk about devolution and passing power down to local regions – a positive development.”
Other Stories
During a visit to Derry~Londonderry on Wednesday (25 August) Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant said the north west is sometimes “left out of the equation”. Derry Now reports that Bryant said the UK Government is “very determined” to address regional imbalance between the north west and greater Belfast. Asked about a proposal for a north west office for the Executive Office, modelled on Number 10 North, he said that “having an office doesn’t necessarily transform things”, instead saying that more time should be spent engaging with local groups. The Secretary of State also noted that Northern Ireland’s overall economic growth and unemployment figures mask different patterns across the region.Economy Minister plans combined electricity discount
On Tuesday (25 August), Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald confirmed that she is working to finalise an agreement with the Treasury to increase the discount being applied to household electricity bills. The Department for the Economy had previously announced a NIRO Domestic Electricity Discount Scheme worth around £30, which was due to apply in September. However, the Minister has now proposed combining this with funding linked to the recently announced 0% VAT rate on domestic electricity bills in Britain. The Treasury funding associated with the VAT reduction has not yet been confirmed, but the Department expects combining the discount could increase support to more than £50, which will be paid to all households in October.
Communities minister announces opening date for home heating oil support scheme
On Wednesday (26 August),Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced that £100 oil voucher scheme will open for applications on 9 September 2026. Those who use oil as their main source of heating and receive a qualifying income-related benefit, or a disability benefit, or have an annual income under £30,000 are eligible for the scheme, estimated to be around 340,000 households.
Six in 10 voters fear ‘Irish Sea border’ on workers’ rights as DUP blocks good jobs bill
On Wednesday (26 August), a LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions found that six in 10 voters are concerned about a workers’ rights “sea border” developing here as the DUP blocks the Department for the Economy’s Good Jobs Bill from progressing to the Assembly. Those worried included 39pc of DUP, 59pc of UUP and 63pc of TUV voters, according to the Belfast Telegraph. Asked if business lobby groups should be allowed to “block new rights for workers”, seven in 10 people say no while one in six say yes. DUP economy spokesperson Philip Brett said economy minister Caoimhe Archibald “has been unable to name a single business that supports her proposed employment rights bill”.
Stormont still in breach of Irish language strategy duty, High Court rules for third time
On Wednesday (26 August), Mr Justice McAlinden ruled in the High Court that the NI Executive remains in breach of its legal duty to implement an Irish language strategy, according to the Irish News, in the third such declaration made against the power-sharing administration since the obligation was introduced under the 2006 St Andrews Agreement. However, Mr Justice McAlinden rejected any suggestion of officials dragging their heels or deliberately going slow as “completely groundless”, saying that while DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons “may not have any great enthusiasm for the promotion of the Irish language… Department for Communities teams involved in this project are doing and have done their very best to progress the development of the Irish Language Strategy”.
Belfast city airport seeks permission to extend operating hours and flight traffic
Belfast City Airport has sought permission to extend its evening flight times from 21:30 to 22:30 as part of a major expansion plan, according to BBC News. The airport also wants to increase its annual flight limit by 27%, which would raise the cap from 48,000 to 61,000 movements per year. These changes would require modifying the airport’s legally binding Planning Agreement, which will ultimately be decided by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. Chief Executive Matthew Hall described the changes as “critical” for the airport to “meet the forecast increase in demand for air travel”, and said they would support increased connectivity to the UK and Europe. As part of the airport’s Master Plan 2040, the wider expansion plans include extended passenger facilities, new airfield works, additional parking, a hotel, and safeguarding the potential for a pedestrian link to a future rail halt serving the airport.
Across the Border
HSE approve reimbursement of skyclarys for people with Friedreich’s Ataxia
The HSE Senior Management Team has approved the reimbursement of the drug Skyclarys for people with Friedreich’s Ataxia. Following a “substantially improved financial offer” from Biogen, the HSE has accepted the agreement and has been instructed by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to begin the process with Biogen through which patients may access the drug. The final price at which the drug will be purchased by HSE has been labelled as “commercially sensitive” by Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry, mentioning however that it represented a “substantial reduction” in price. On Tuesday (25 August), RTE reported that while there has been broad support for the decision to reimburse the drug, many opposition parties criticised the length of time it took to complete the process.
Dáil recalled to postpone the increases on fuel duty
The Dáil was recalled yesterday (Friday 28 August) to approve a financial resolution postponing planned increases in fuel duty, RTÉ News reports. The Dáil sat for about 90 minutes, with a vote on the resolution passing 104 to 49. Temporary cuts to taxes on fuel were introduced as a response to rising prices and major protests which shut down Dublin city centre in July. The government now plans to phase out those cuts over a four month period from November to February, instead of from the start of September. In a statement, the government said “it is clear that in the intervening period there has been a change in the global situation and as a consequence the cost of petrol and diesel for consumers”.
Energy Minister criticises SEAI for €120m retrofit underspend
On Monday (24 August), The Irish Times reported that the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) had left €120m (equivalent to 20% of its capital budget) unspent last year despite pressure to hit retrofitting targets. In a letter sent to the SEAI in January, Climate, Environment and Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien tasked the agency to review its structures and procedures “to ensure it can deliver the step-change in activity required to keep pace with the Government’s ambitions for the sector”. The Minister also took issue with the SEAI notifying his Department of the underspend late in the year, claiming that the delay was “very problematic” as it significantly constrained officials’ ability to manage its financial position. In response, the SEAI cited a combination of internal and external “delivery challenges” as contributing factors to the underspend and noted that more homes were supported under the Warmer Homes Scheme than targeted, but at a lower cost per home.
What We’re Reading
Newton Emerson: Causeway hospital row represents a moment of truth for Stormont
In Thursday’s Irish News, Newton Emerson writes about the fate of emergency general services (EGS) in Northern Ireland. During the recent row over the Causeway hospital in Coleraine, he says, clinicians and health managers were of the “strong opinion” that EGS in the northern health and social care trust should move to Antrim hospital. However, they were very clear that this “decision must be democratically accountable”. But “what is truly frustrating”, Emerson highlights, is “the lack of a decision”: despite resigning over the issue, outgoing health minister Mike Nesbitt “had not signed off the move to Antrim”. And his replacement, Robbie Butler, will likely “leave the matter on his desk until next May’s election”. Emerson notes that while “each of the five trusts have been centralising [EGS] in one large hospital”, in line with Department of Health policy, “no Stormont health minister has ever signed off” on moving one. Arguably, the DUP’s Edwin Poots did so in Belfast over a decade ago, but Emerson says this “hardly qualifies” as the three original [EGS] sites were “less than a mile apart”. The southern and western health and social care trusts had tried until 2022 to keep EGS in their smaller hospitals in Newry and Enniskillen respectively, but the service collapsed at the former and was suspended at the latter. Both moves were protested by the DUP, UUP, SDLP and Sinn Féin, “who were all handily off the Stormont pitch at the time” with the institutions not functioning. Emerson concludes that Causeway hospital controversy represents “a moment of truth” when a health minister “will have to decide on an actual relocation”. He adds that “approval” might be a better term, because the alternative is to “stall while the service collapses anyway in an unplanned fashion”.
Forward Look
Thursday 3 September 2026
RSUA Conference, Riddel Hall, Belfast- Read more here.
Monday 7 September 2026
First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess
Thursday 10 September 2026
Sustainability, Renewable Energy & Climate Tech @ NI Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference, Eikon Centre- Read more here.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch with Economy Minister, The Merchant Hotel- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 1 October 2026
Beyond Borders Summit, The New Carbon Tax and Dual Market Access, ICC Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Friday 23 October 2026
Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Saturday 21 November 2026
TEDxStormont, Parliament Buildings- Read more here.
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Housing Rights Private Rented Sector Conference, Skainos Centre, Belfast. Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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