Chambré Weekly Bulletin 27/07/2026

What you need to know
NI parties set out priorities for new Burnham Government
Stormont parties have welcomed Andy Burnham’s appointment as UK Prime Minister, and have called on him to address NI’s financial situation and ensure political stability. On Tuesday (21 July), Burnham spoke with First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. He said said he was serious about creating “a new politics”, with deeper devolution, but added that his focus was on practical measures rather than constitutional change. Sinn Féin have called for a “change of approach” to funding of public services in NI. Finance Minister John O’Dowd, who met new Chancellor John Healey on Tuesday (22 July), said NI “not being funded on a comparable basis with Scotland and Wales”, and said that a sustainable multi-year Budget can only be achieved “with sufficient and stable funding”. DUP leader Gavin Robinson welcomed the move to scrap the proposed digital ID scheme, describing it as “an injection of common sense”, as well as indications that the Government may issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long also called for sustainable funding and reform of the institutions, while UUP Leader Jon Burrows said Mr Burnham’s promise of delivery must be felt by families in Northern Ireland. SDLP leader Claire Hanna said her party will push for Stormont reform and a long-term look at NI’s constitutional future. TUV leader Jim Allister called on Burnham to govern for every part of the nation and address constitutional imbalances imposed by the NI Protocol.
What next: Responding to one of the new PM’s first policy announcements, a 20% cut in rates for pubs and music venues in England, NI MPs have called for a pilot VAT reduction for hospitality businesses in NI. Belfast Live reports that both UUP MP Robin Swann and Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood have written to Burnham, highlighting the fact that there is a significantly lower VAT rate for hospitality rate in the Republic (9% compared to 20% in NI).
Sir Chris Bryant replaces Hilary Benn as NI Secretary of State as part of NIO reshuffle
On Monday evening (20 July), Sir Chris Bryant MP was appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, after Hilary Benn was removed from the role during Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Cabinet reshuffle, according to BBC News. Sir Chris has been MP for Rhondda and Ogmore since 2001 and most recently served as a trade minister. He was previously Chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee, and is the long-time Chair of the Labour Movement for Europe. Separately on Thursday (23 July), Sarah Owen MP and Baroness Ruth Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent were appointed as Parliamentary Under-Secretaries of State in the Northern Ireland Office, replacing Matthew Patrick MP. Ms Owen was first elected as the MP for Luton North in 2019 and previously served as Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and as Shadow Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities. She is co-Chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, and is the first MP of South East Asian descent. Prior to entering politics, she served as a political advisor to Alan Sugar and worked on Labour’s national small business policy. Baroness Anderson was appointed to the House of Lords in 2022, after serving as an MP for Stoke-on-Trent North from 2015 until 2019, and worked in public relations roles for the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre and Nestlé prior to entering parliament.
What next: Bryant said his priorities include economic opportunity for young people, a fully functioning Executive, public services and Troubles legacy legislation, whilst adding that a border poll is “not on my list of priorities at the moment”. He added that it was his “job to fight for Northern Ireland” on funding, but warned that “money is tight”, before claiming that dual-market access enabled the “best of both worlds” for NI’s economy.
Health and social care trusts facing combined budget deficits of almost £130m
On Friday (24 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Northern Ireland’s health and social trusts are facing budget deficits totalling £129.2m in the current financial year. Figures released in response to an Assembly Question from Daniel McCrossan (SDLP, West Tyrone) showed the Belfast Trust had the largest projected deficit at £41.2m, followed by the Northern Trust (£22.9m), South Eastern Trust (£21.1m), Southern Trust (£20.9m), Western Trust (£20.5m) and the Ambulance Service (£2.6m). With the Executive yet to approve Finance Minister John O’Dowd’s draft three-year budget, departmental spending remains limited to around 95% of last year’s allocation, and the Department of Health as a whole is facing a projected deficit of between £800m and £1bn. Health Minister Mike Nesbitt (UUP, Strangford) said the figures assume trusts deliver their savings plans in full while managing new and emerging pressures.
What next: Mr McCrossan said he would be “absolutely amazed” if the deficit was not significantly higher than £130m by March 2027 and criticised the Executive’s delay in agreeing a budget while more than 500,000 people remain on waiting lists for a first outpatient appointment.
Stakeholder Watch
First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “I wish Andy Burnham well on becoming leader of the British Labour Party and stand ready to work constructively with him. A different approach is needed from the British Government. Successive British governments have implemented policies that have been catastrophic for ordinary people. They have cut vital public services, deepened inequalities, and left families struggling through a cost of living crisis while a small elite continues to accumulate enormous wealth. I look forward to meeting with Andy Burnham when he takes up the role of British Prime Minister. I will make the case for fair funding for public services, action on the cost of living crisis, and full respect for our democratic right to determine our own future here on the island of Ireland. The interests of all the people of Ireland will be best served when we have full control of our own affairs in a new and united Ireland”.
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP, Lagan Valley): “I wish to offer my sincere congratulations to the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. I wish him every success as he begins his term of office. The challenges facing our country are significant, but his priority must be to deliver sustained economic growth, strengthen defence, ease the cost of living for working families, fully secure the integrity of the UK internal market by removing all and any remaining trade issues and work with the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure a fair and sustainable budget. I look forward to working constructively with the new Government to ensure our economy can thrive, investment is encouraged, and the opportunities available here are fully realised. I look forward to formally meeting the PM soon and discussing how the success of Northern Ireland is in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.
Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “It is imperative that the 20% reduction in rates for pubs, clubs etc is also passed on to pubs etc in Northern Ireland, but more importantly, this must also extend to restaurants & cafes and a VAT reduction for hospitality has to happen.”
Colin McGrath MLA (SDLP, South Down): “Great to see Newcastle featured on BBC Breakfast! #TheWoodlandTrust have a vote on for the 2026 Tree of the Year, and Newcastle’s own elm “Bendy Tree” is in the running! Support this beautiful piece of our natural world and vote here: https://woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/ @JBAMartin”.
Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): Robin Swann MP urges the Treasury to back a VAT reduction pilot to help Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector survive rising costs and thrive. Read more: https://parliamentnews.co.uk/why-northern-ireland-should-pilot-a-hospitality-vat-reduction-scheme/ #NI #Hospitality”.
TUV Leader, Jim Allister MP: “EU control prohibits HMG action on VAT applying in Northern Ireland Statement by TUV leader Jim Allister:- “The PM’s very first action illustrates the absurdity and constitutional offence of Northern Ireland being subservient to EU, not British, rules. “The cut in VAT on electricity cannot apply to NI because under the Protocol we are subject to a minimum VAT rate of 5% on electricity. The permission of our colonial masters, the EU Commission, would be required to allow a cut to 0%. “This is what happens when you surrender sovereignty over your own territory to a foreign power. “Now, our government is forced into the humiliating option of giving corresponding monies to spendthrift Stormont with, It seems, no ringfencing and therefore no guarantee it will ever come to consumers. “The new Secretary of State may tweet about ‘a strong NI in a strong UK’, but, sadly, the very first action of this government demonstrates the weakness that results from allowing others to control your territory.”
Other Stories
Economy minister commits to compensation for electricity customers affected by severe weather
On Wednesday (22 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald intended to introduce a support payment for electricity customers affected by severe weather, despite the Utility Regulator recommending against a change to the current arrangements. NI remains the only UK region without an electricity compensation scheme for extreme weather, an issue brought into focus when more than 285,000 homes and businesses lost power during Storm Éowyn in January 2025 and NIE Networks was unable to compensate customers. The Minister said she had set a clear policy direction to remove the severe weather exemption and had instructed officials to bring forward policy proposals within this mandate, while minimising costs for consumers. However, in a recent decision paper, the Utility Regulator recommended against introducing a Guaranteed Standard of Service for supply restoration in severe weather “at this time”. UUP Deputy Leader Diana Armstrong welcomed the announcement but said it was “concerning” that the Minister was setting aside the regulator’s recommendation rather than working with it. A spokesperson for the Utility Regulator said they “note the minister’s policy direction”, and will continue to provide technical and regulatory support.
Ministers visit Newry to assess a pilot flood protection programme for local businesses
On Thursday (23 July), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins visited Newry to assess a pilot flood protection programme aimed at safeguarding local businesses from future flooding. £300,000 has been allocated by the Department of the Economy to protect 30 business properties from future flooding, as part of a new trialled approach to preventative flood interventions. Minister Archibald praised the collaboration across departments and with Newry Business Improvement District to deliver the pilot project, saying: “Strong local partnerships will remain key to building a more regionally balanced economy.”
Research warns US tariffs could reduce Northern Ireland trade and economic output
New research commissioned by the Department for the Economy suggested that US tariffs could reduce Northern Ireland’s expected goods exports to the US by 15%. The study, by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), found that the biggest impact would be felt in pharmaceuticals, where exports could be 18% lower than under a no-tariff scenario. Transport equipment manufacturing, including aircraft parts, could also be significantly affected, with exports estimated to be 14% lower. A separate paper by ESRI and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research found that higher tariffs would reduce trade volumes, raise inflation in the short term, and lower output, consumption and employment over time. Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said Northern Ireland’s dual-market access under the Windsor Framework provides advantages, but the research suggests these are “unlikely to outweigh the wider economic costs of increased trade barriers”.
Calls for Stormont to ringfence Burnham’s bus fares freeze funding
On Wednesday (22 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Retail NI had called on the Executive to ringfence any additional funding Stormont receives as a result of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s bus fares freeze. Mr Burnham announced a £2 cap on single bus fares in England during his first week in office, backed by £400m in extra funding, with the devolved administrations to receive consequential funding through the Barnett formula. Stormont’s share has been estimated at £10m to £15m, though the Executive is not obliged to spend it on transport. Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said the funding should be invested in Northern Ireland’s public transport network to deliver more affordable fares, improve services and support local high streets. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins noted that she had frozen bus and rail fares for a second consecutive year and said it was “interesting” that the new Prime Minister had taken a similar step. The story comes as Translink consults on proposed cuts to bus and rail services, citing real terms reductions in funding.
Smaller parties ‘marginalised’ as Executive rivals use private members’ bills to introduce legislation
On Wednesday (22 July), the Irish News reported that People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll had accused Executive parties of marginalising smaller parties in their efforts to introduce legislation, after his People’s Housing private member’s bill failed to reach the floor of the Assembly. Speaker Edwin Poots confirmed the final tranche of member’s bills that met his 30 June deadline before summer recess, with eleven bills proceeding out of 27 originally proposed. All but two have been tabled by MLAs from Executive parties. Mr Carroll said he spent two years developing his bill, which sought to introduce rent reductions and a no-fault eviction ban, and attributed its failure to four and a half months of delay on the Assembly’s end in reviewing and providing feedback on his final proposal. He argued that private member’s bills are the sole mechanism by which non-Executive parties and independents can bring legislation, yet the majority this mandate are being developed by Executive party MLAs. An Assembly spokesperson said the Speaker had made clear since the 2024 restoration that not all 27 proposals could be introduced and noted that Mr Carroll’s bill was submitted four days after 19 June, the minimum procedural requirement for introduction by the deadline.
Northern Ireland fails to undertake health research into long-term effects of mould
On Tuesday (21 July), an assembly question tabled by SDLP MLA Cara Hunter revealed that Northern Ireland health chiefs are not carrying out any research into the health effects of mould, despite more than 14,000 reports to the Housing Executive last year. In total, the NIHE has received some 74,664 reports of damp, mould or condensation since January 2020, peaking with 16,744 in 2024. 2025 also saw the average length of time taken to repair jobs related to damp and mould jump to its highest level since 2020, taking an average of 78 days to carry out the repair work, almost double the 42 days taken in 2020. An NIHE spokesperson said it takes a proactive approach to dealing with mould and damp and has invested some £225m in improvements over the last year.
Gerry Kelly MLA announces he will not contest next Assembly election
On Wednesday (22 July), Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly announced that he will not contest the next Assembly election, scheduled for May 2027. Mr Kelly has represented North Belfast since the Assembly was established in 1998 and is one of only two MLAs from the first Assembly still serving. He will remain in post until the election, with Sinn Féin’s candidate selection process now under way.
Across the Border
Summer Economic Statement sets out Budget package of €8.5bn
On Wednesday (22 July), Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers published the Summer Economic Statement 2026, an annual document which sets out the total package of new spending and tax cuts to be included in the upcoming Budget. Budget 2027, which will be held on 6 October, will have additional public spending of €7bn, and new tax measures worth €1.5bn. Minister Harris said the Budget will contain a “substantial income tax package”, in contrast to tax measures last year which largely went towards VAT cuts for hospitality, rent credits, and other measures. He added that the Government would phase out the cost-of-living measures brought in during the fuel crisis and protests earlier this year. Budget 2027 will be announced on 6 October.
Mary Lou McDonald says Irish unity talks with Simon Harris ‘extremely constructive’
On Tuesday (21 July), Tánaiste Simon Harris and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald met to discuss Irish unity, the Irish Times reports. It follows a recent debate on the fiscal impact of Irish reunification, where Harris gave a commitment to meeting other party leaders to discuss Irish unity. Ms McDonald described the meeting as “extremely constructive”, saying: “I think there is a recognition now that we need to work together collaboratively, that the preparation needs to be made”. A spokesperson for Fine Gael said Harris “looks forward to his continued work with Government colleagues and engagement with other party leaders on these issues in the future.”
Government to introduce Municipal Councils as part of overhaul of local government
On Wednesday (22 July), Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Brown, and Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins, pledged to overhaul the structure of local government. It follows the publication of a report by the Local Democracy Taskforce, and an implementation plan developed by the Government. One key reform is the introduction of Municipals Councils, which would form a new layer of local government below county councils, with enhanced budgetary and decision-making powers, according to the Journal.
What We’re Reading
What Andy Burnham as PM means for NI… and why unionism has a lot riding on his shoulders – Sam McBride
In Monday’s Belfast Telegraph, Sam McBride writes about Andy Burnham becoming the UK’s sixth Prime Minister in a decade. McBride begins by referencing Burnham’s first Labour leadership campaign, in 2010, when he pledged “to allow members of the Labour Party in Northern Ireland to stand for election here”. In 2026, Burnham did not deliver “any significant message about what his premiership would mean for Northern Ireland”, and his position on Labour standing candidates here is “less clear than it was 16 years ago”. McBride notes that many of Burnham’s central national policies, including on housing, mental health, and public transport, are devolved to Stormont. Therefore, “his immediate, direct impact on Northern Ireland will be more about taxation… and in relations with the EU”. McBride adds that is Burnham can stay in post longer than other recent PMs, “he has suggested a new devolution settlement with more power going to Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff.” However, McBride writes that Burnham must first make a decision on Stormont’s budget, choosing “whether to bail Stormont out without consequence, or force it to take tough financial choices”, warning that the Treasury must demonstrate that it is not “all talk and no trousers”. McBride concludes by saying that “unionism has a great deal riding on” Burnham’s success, writing that “the greatest chance of a border poll is if Nigel Farage becomes Prime Minister — and the greatest chance of avoiding Farage in Downing Street is if Burnham succeeds”
Forward Look
Thursday 13 August 2026
NI Chamber Summer Social, The Dark Horse, Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 3 September 2026
RSUA Conference, Riddel Hall, Belfast- Read more here.
Monday 7 September 2026
First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess
Thursday 10 September 2026
Sustainability, Renewable Energy & Climate Tech @ NI Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference, Eikon Centre- Read more here.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch with Economy Minister, The Merchant Hotel- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 1 October 2026
Beyond Borders Summit, The New Carbon Tax and Dual Market Access, ICC Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Friday 23 October 2026
Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Saturday 21 November 2026
TEDxStormont, Parliament Buildings- Read more here.
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Housing Rights Private Rented Sector Conference, Skainos Centre, Belfast. Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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