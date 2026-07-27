Chambré Weekly Bulletin 27/07/2026

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill MLA (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “I wish Andy Burnham well on becoming leader of the British Labour Party and stand ready to work constructively with him. A different approach is needed from the British Government. Successive British governments have implemented policies that have been catastrophic for ordinary people. They have cut vital public services, deepened inequalities, and left families struggling through a cost of living crisis while a small elite continues to accumulate enormous wealth. I look forward to meeting with Andy Burnham when he takes up the role of British Prime Minister. I will make the case for fair funding for public services, action on the cost of living crisis, and full respect for our democratic right to determine our own future here on the island of Ireland. The interests of all the people of Ireland will be best served when we have full control of our own affairs in a new and united Ireland”.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP, Lagan Valley): “I wish to offer my sincere congratulations to the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. I wish him every success as he begins his term of office. The challenges facing our country are significant, but his priority must be to deliver sustained economic growth, strengthen defence, ease the cost of living for working families, fully secure the integrity of the UK internal market by removing all and any remaining trade issues and work with the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure a fair and sustainable budget. I look forward to working constructively with the new Government to ensure our economy can thrive, investment is encouraged, and the opportunities available here are fully realised. I look forward to formally meeting the PM soon and discussing how the success of Northern Ireland is in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “It is imperative that the 20% reduction in rates for pubs, clubs etc is also passed on to pubs etc in Northern Ireland, but more importantly, this must also extend to restaurants & cafes and a VAT reduction for hospitality has to happen.”

Colin McGrath MLA (SDLP, South Down): “Great to see Newcastle featured on BBC Breakfast! #TheWoodlandTrust have a vote on for the 2026 Tree of the Year, and Newcastle’s own elm “Bendy Tree” is in the running! Support this beautiful piece of our natural world and vote here: https://woodlandtrust.org.uk/trees-woods-and-wildlife/british-trees/tree-of-the-year/ @JBAMartin”.

Robin Swann MP (UUP, South Antrim): Robin Swann MP urges the Treasury to back a VAT reduction pilot to help Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector survive rising costs and thrive. Read more: https://parliamentnews.co.uk/why-northern-ireland-should-pilot-a-hospitality-vat-reduction-scheme/ #NI #Hospitality”.