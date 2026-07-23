We need to change the story we tell ourselves. Belfast is a city of determination, not decay…

Chris McCracken is the Managing Director of The Linen Quarter Business Improvement District

The public reception for the Fleadh has been overwhelmingly positive, but the media have recently returned to a familiar theme: dereliction and decay in the city centre.

Nobody can argue that everything is how it should be – the broken promises around Tribeca are a particular point of contention. I would also acknowledge social challenges in relation to street based substance abuse, which is often a symptom of complex social problems. These problems have been escalating in cities across Europe, with the exception of Scandinavia. Until we learn the lessons of Scandinavia, with its housing first policy, and social services delivered at home rather than on the street, then these issues within Belfast City Centre are unlikely to subside. The recent announcement from the incoming Prime Minister does perhaps give some hope in this regard.

However, tired old tropes about “no-longer-so-Great Victoria Street” completely underestimate the scale of change that has taken place. My professional focus is on the Linen Quarter, and I want to highlight the more positive journey we are on.

In 2023-2024 Linen Quarter BID, with the support of the City Council and Department for Communities, led the “Great Expectations” project – a £500,000 investment along Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road. Pavements and walls, black with grime, were power-washed, graffiti removed, and planting installed – including a new pocket park at Bankmore Square. A host of colourful murals were commissioned. Media commentators may criticize the erection of murals to mask decayed streets, but they are impactful and they make a difference. Examples on Great Victoria Street include the “Big Time Punk” tribute to Terri Hooly, “Flying High”, using African and Irish birds to celebrate the diversity of the International Church on which it sits, “Swift Corner” reflecting urban ecology, and “Connections” – the largest mural on the island by square footage, highlighting Linen Quarter’s role as a hub for transport and tourism.

But these temporary fixes are part of a deeper long-term vision. We called our project “Great Expectations” for a reason. The once Golden Mile had been in decline for 25 years and was in terrible condition when we extended our place-making role to the area. Our project was about changing the narrative, halting the decline, and setting a new direction for the future. And what a success that has been. LQ BID provided a critical signal to the market, and the investment flooded in.

The £24m investment in Vita Student Accommodation opened on Bruce Street in September 2023. A new connected health hub has been established on Great Victoria Street, with façade and building refurbishment due soon. The £35m QUB student investment in Weaver’s Hall on Dublin Road is scheduled to open later this year, followed in 2027 with a £40m investment in the new Kainos HQ. One of the most successful companies in N Ireland will now anchor the long-term rejuvenation of the Golden Mile. Hardly an example of dereliction and decline.

And the success continues. An 84-unit aparthotel will open on Dublin Road this summer, representing a £9m investment. Dorchester House on Great Victoria Street is also being converted into an aparthotel, and a new £17m Yotel is planned for Shaftesbury Square. Fanum House – long cited as Belfast’s ugliest building – has been demolished with future regeneration in mind. From an area that has lain derelict for a quarter of a century, we now have £100m of investment in the Golden Mile to date, with spades already in the ground and cranes in the air.

Investment has also been driven by the £340m Grand Central Station, which opened in Sept 2024. New public realm laid as part of this project includes a fantastic public plaza at Saltwater Square, remodelled pedestrian crossings on Great Victoria Street, and beautifully repaved walkways at Glengall Street and down to Sandy Row. The area around the station used to be a dark and grimy part of town. Now it is gleaming, with the intention to invest a further £600m in the immediate area via a 1.3m square foot mixed-use development called Weaver’s Cross. And adjacent to Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road is Bedford Street. A stunning £303m has been invested, or been announced, for this single street since LQ BID first came into being in 2018. This includes the five-star Grand Central Hotel, the Ewart Building, the Bedford Hotel, and a £48m investment into the BBC. In less than a decade, visible decay and dereliction has been replaced with delivery. Is that not worth celebrating?

A critical problem for Belfast remains unresolved, and that is – with the exception of the station – the investment in pavements and public realm has not kept pace with building-based regeneration. In fact, the public sector is barely out of the starting blocks while the private sector is half-way round the track. For the much-vaunted Streets Ahead project to only refurbish one significant street – Donegall Place – in over 20 years, is utterly shameful. Delays in the Gasworks Bridge – part of a feasibility study from 2004 – and the North-South Glider – specifically referenced in the 2012 BRT masterplan – are equally unforgiveable. Unfortunately, until the public sector significantly raises its game, a feeling of dereliction and decay will be allowed to persist, despite the impressive investments underway.

Fortunately, this flaw rarely impacts the positive impressive Belfast leaves with its visitors. Yes, it can be gritty in places but, like the Crown Bar’s oysters, it provides a unique experience. It is a city that is vibrant, welcoming, chaotic, and impactful. It has food, pubs, and culture that create an enriching experience that people never forget. As a Unesco City of Music, with a deep musical tradition, it is the perfect home for the Fleadh. With unforgettable characters, glittering venues, and refreshed hotels, it is a city that wraps guests in its warm embrace. This is not a clone town following trends. This is Belfast.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.