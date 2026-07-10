Irish Government Announces Annual John Hume Peace Prize

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"Roberta Metsola to unveil John Hume bust in European Parliament in Strasbourg" by European Parliament is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that the Irish government will establish and fund an annual peace prize honouring the late John Hume. Speaking in Strasbourg, the Taoiseach said

“John was both a visionary and an immensely practical man. He saw obstacles, but he also saw how to move them out of the way. To honour his legacy, later this year we will be establishing and funding a new annual prize in his name. This will be awarded to a European who has contributed to the values which John advocated for and to the further development of our Union.”

The establishment of the prize was welcomed by former SDLP leader and current Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.
“I welcome this announcement from the Taoiseach today. This award will be a fitting tribute to the legacy of John Hume and ensure that his vision continues to inspire future generations. Throughout his political life, John believed the European project was about bringing people together, breaking down barriers and proving that cooperation would always achieve more than conflict.”

John Hume Jr., speaking on behalf of The John and Pat Hume Foundation, also released a statement on the establishment of the prize.

“Our family and the John and Pat Hume Foundation are deeply appreciative that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has today announced that the Irish government is to establish and fund a new annual peace prize honouring the work and legacy of Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume. We are grateful that the Taoiseach announced this prize at the start of the Irish Presidency of the Council and in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The European Parliament was his spiritual home and the European Union inspired him in the journey of peace and reconciliation in Ireland. As John Hume often said; ‘the European Union is the best example of conflict resolution in the history of the world.’ 

 

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