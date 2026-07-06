Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 06/07/2026

Department for the Economy: “[The] Economy Minister has helped secure €40 million from the Shared Island Fund to establish a new Shared Island Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Ports Development scheme. The scheme is designed to strengthen offshore renewable energy capability across the island’s ports, enabling them to handle the assembly, storage and transport of offshore wind turbines; support the supply chains needed to build and maintain offshore wind farms; and helping the island to meet renewable energy targets and build a stronger green energy sector.”



Peter Martin MLA (DUP, North Down): “Great to be back at @smfestival on a panel discussing the proposed social media ban with Sian & Lucy & then afterwards ran into so many friends. Good times”.



David Honeyford (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “A productive day in Dublin yesterday. Good conversations with the Taoiseach, TDs, Invest NI, Translink, NIFL and the League of Ireland about creating more opportunities for people. Whether it’s investment, infrastructure or growing all-island women’s and youth football, progress starts with building relationships. That’s the kind of politics I’ll keep working for. #SharedIsland #Economy #Infrastructure #Opportunity”

UUP Leader, Jon Burrows MLA (UUP, North Antrim): “Yesterday, I was pleased to support a bill that permits girls to wear trousers in schools if they wish. This is basic common sense. I don’t believe a man should force a girl to wear a skirt against her & her parents wishes. The DUP should have supported this & it could have be been addressed through the new school uniform guidelines, but wasn’t.”

Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “The Finance Minister has a point, but it would be a much stronger point if he hadn’t published the Budget and described it as ‘transformative’ then disowned it. Today should be when the Executive and UK Government to end the Budget chaos for Northern Ireland.”

TUV Leader, Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “Protocol threat to machinery from GB to NI”.

Gerry Carroll MLA (PBP, West Belfast): “Behind each one of these deficits is a child going without the support they need and teachers stretched to breaking point. As always, pupils in the most deprived communities and those with special educational needs will end up suffering the most.”

Green Party NI: “Today, Green Party Councillor Lauren Kendall has shared her breast cancer diagnosis to raise awareness and encourage early detection. “This has been the most distressing time I have ever experienced… it has completely shaken my sense of identity, the anxiety is immense.”

Northern Ireland Office: “A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said Mr Benn has “been engaging regularly with the Northern Ireland Executive regarding its failure to agree a multi-year budget”. They added it is “vital” that the Executive “now urgently agrees a detailed plan to put Northern Ireland’s finances on a more sustainable footing and transition toward a multi-year budget”.”