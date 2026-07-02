Australia versus Ireland Rugby teams announced…

Wallabies team

1. Angus Bell (50 Tests) – #940; Hunters Hill Rugby Club

2. Josh Nasser (11 Tests) – #979; Easts Rugby (Brisbane)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (88 Tests) – #896; West Harbour Juniors

4. Jeremy Williams (25 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

5. Josh Canham (2 Tests) – #987; Harlequin Rugby Club

6. Rob Valetini (62 Tests) – #929; Harlequin Rugby Club

7. Fraser McReight (39 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (36 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Ryan Lonergan (5 Tests) – #993; Tuggeranong Vikings

10. Carter Gordon (9 Tests) – #967; Sunshine Coast Grammar School

11. Dylan Pietsch (9 Tests) – #978; Leeton Phantoms

12. Len Ikitau (50 Tests) – #944; Tuggeranong Vikings

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (18 Tests) – #988; The Kings School

14. Max Jorgensen (20 Tests) – #984; Balmain Wolves

15. Jock Campbell (4 Tests) – #959; Inverell Highlanders

Replacements

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (25 Tests) – #918; Southern Districts

17. James Slipper (151 Tests) – #843; Bond Pirates

18. Taniela Tupou (68 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby

19. Lachlan Shaw* – uncapped; Ipswich Rangers

20. Tom Hooper (22 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

21. Tate McDermott (50 Tests) – #936; Flinders Rugby Club

22. Ben Donaldson (19 Tests) – #962; Clovelly Eagles

23. Tom Wright (43 Tests) – #939; Clovelly Eagles

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(46)

14. Rob Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) (8)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(74)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(28)

11. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(15)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(15)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(51)

1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(21)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(39)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(86)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(24)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(80)

6. Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(11)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(79)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(59)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(48)

17. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) (8)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(13)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(70)

20. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(11)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(28)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(12)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(69).

Ireland field the more experienced side with 636 caps in the starting 15 to Australia’s 428 – despite missing Porter, Doris, Hansen, Crowley and Tommy O’brien from their starting 15, and with Beirne on the bench. Ireland’s bench has only 259 caps to Australia’s 378 thanks to James Slipper’s record 151 caps but is still pretty experienced . The selection of Cian Prendergast ahead of Beirne is the only surprise for me and probably reflects the fact that Beirne is only coming back from injury and may be required for 80 minutes against both Japan and the All Blacks.

The other minor surprise is Farrell’s usual selection of Aki on the bench despite the fact that there are already three centres in the starting 15 plus Frawley on the bench who has played most of his rugby at 12. It leaves us slightly exposed if our wingers get injured, although Ringrose can cover for one. I wouldn’t like to see Aki trying to cover wing so Gibson Park might be moved to the wing if both get injured. Hardly ideal, and doesn’t reflect much confidence in Stockdale or Jimmy O’Brien.

With 11 of the starting 15 from Leinster, Ireland should have the greater cohesion and practised game plan, although Australia will be dangerous in transition and if play becomes unstructured. Australia were unlucky enough to lose the series to the Lion’s 2-1, so they could give Ireland a very hard time if they get their act together. No doubt Schmidt will have a few tricks up his sleave, but Ireland should win if they play anywhere near their best.

As argued last week on the Irish Rugby Fan Forum, I agree with Farrell’s selection of Osborne on the left wing – he is simply too good a player to leave out – and can replicate Lowe’s left footed clearances and marauding style of play popping up all over the pitch. He may not be ultra fast, but then neither was Lowe. The real question is whether he can match Lowe’s physicality in contact.

I stand by my previous suggestion that Ireland should make 15 changes to the starting team against Japan despite some disagreements in the comments. Ireland’s first XV can’t be expected to be at their best against NZ in Auckland if they have to play three matches on the bounce after a long season. And if our second XV can’t beat Japan, we have a problem which needs to be addressed if we are to get past the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com