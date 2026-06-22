Keir Starmer expected to announce resignation timetable…

The political grapevine is buzzing today with reports from The Guardian suggesting that Keir Starmer will announce his resignation timetable today. Word on the street is that he intends to stick around until the autumn. This feels like a bizarre move. Announcing a departure months in advance is the fastest way to turn a Prime Minister into a dead duck. The moment a leader puts an expiry date on their tenure, power immediately begins to evaporate.

Politics relies heavily on authority and the perception of longevity. By hanging around until autumn, Starmer risks creating a massive power vacuum at the worst possible time. Civil servants, cabinet ministers, and international leaders will look right past him because there is little reason to negotiate or compromise with a leader who will be out the door in a matter of weeks. Major policy decisions will be put on ice because no one wants to commit to a legacy that the next leader might instantly tear up.

I highly doubt the Prime Minister is a regular reader of Slugger, but if he were, my advice to him would be simple. If you’re going to go, go immediately. History rarely looks kindly on the long goodbye in politics. It drags down the party, paralyses the government, and leaves the public watching a lame-duck leader go through the motions. A clean break allows a swift transition, gives the next leader a running start, and spares the country months of political limbo.

I suppose the only justification for it could be that with the summer recess there is not likely to be much happening but still it’s a bad look to overstay your welcome.

In a completely unrelated note, I was watching a YouTube video the other week about Dutch customs and in Holland when someone invites you to their home for dinner they not only tell you what time to be there but what time to go. This seems a very pragmatic and sensible thing to do and saves a lot of awkwardness all around.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.