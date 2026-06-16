Why Shared Island, not ‘Brits out’, is the way forward for Ireland…

I have just come out from two and a half weeks in hospital, which means I haven’t closely followed the anti-immigration riots in Belfast, except to feel – as someone from a Northern Protestant background – horrified and ashamed once again that members of my community were in the forefront of that explosion of racism and violence. I will return to this difficult topic in a forthcoming blog.

The 2025 annual report of the Shared Island initiative was launched last month to the usual deafening silence from the media. This pioneering cross-border cooperation programme, initiated by Taoiseach Micheal Martin six years ago, has so far allocated €600 million (over €100 million on new projects last year) and is committed to spending two billion euro by 2035.

At the 2026 Fianna Fail Ard Fheis, also last month, Martin called Shared Island “the most consequential north-south initiative ever taken by an Irish government”. It has provided a major addition to the EU Peace and INTERREG programmes that funded so many cross-border projects in the first two decades of the century.

Martin said it is not about “reheating well-worn and comfortable rhetoric” (on RTE he was tougher, criticising the “empty rhetoric which we’ve had for nearly 100 years” – he should have inserted the adjective ‘nationalist’ into both statements). He went on: “It’s about the much harder, perhaps more uncomfortable, and certainly more important work of building the physical, societal, educational and person-to-person connections that we need if we are ever to achieve the goal of bringing people together and achieving agreement on now we are going to share our island.” He pointed out that all-island trade is now at a record high of €17 billion per year.

The Taoiseach is absolutely right. He also quoted Sean Lemass saying: “When people begin to work together it’s a habit that will grow.” I saw that with my own eyes when running the Centre for Cross Border Studies (now the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation) for 14 years up to 2013. I saw teachers and health workers and civil servants and university academics and spatial planners – including many from a unionist background – learning to work together in all-Ireland networks that we helped to bring together.

Intelligent people on both sides of the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland should welcome Shared Island: nationalists because it is a sensible way to build support for eventual unification among non-nationalists who can be won over by the economic, financial and social generosity of the Dublin government; and unionists because it’s a major ‘no strings attached’ funding source at a time when both UK Treasury and EU funding are drying up or threatening to dry up. It is accompanied by genuine efforts by Dublin to understand and help unionist communities. Strong loyalists I talk to are full of praise for Department of Foreign Affairs officials who help their projects with funding and advice.

Of course there is considerable self-interest involved from the Irish government. As the Northern Ireland editor of the Belfast Telegraph, Sam McBride, puts it: “If Martin isn’t rushing to a Border poll, then he needs to show he’s doing something on the North.”

However he goes on: “Far more significant is the strategic element. A senior official close to the Taoiseach involved in deciding how the funds are spent once told me that the key test was constitutional neutrality: Would this make sense if there was a united Ireland, and would this make sense if there was never a united Ireland? An hourly train service between Dublin and Belfast clearly ticks both boxes. Put more simply, it’s just common sense.”1 The 40% increase in passengers using the more frequent service is another win for common sense.

Look at some of the projects funded: an islandwide nature restoration and biodiversity programme; linked therapeutic centres for children with cancer and their families; a joint women’s entrepreneurship scheme; the North learning from the South’s superior DEIS programme for tackling educational under-achievement; an all-Ireland pollinator plan; a new teaching building for the University of Ulster campus in Derry; the overseas joint marketing of the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coast in the North; working together to restore peatlands in both jurisdictions (and in Scotland); co-centres for research and innovation on climate, biodiversity and water, and on sustainable food systems; electrical vehicle charging points at sports clubs across the island; a cross-border arts and cultural heritage programme. One could go on and on listing these unquestionably common sense projects.

We all have our favourite individual projects. As a Green Party member, I was delighted to see the Nature Farming Friendly Network in the North linking up with the marvellous Burrenbeo Trust in County Clare, led by the visionary environmentalist Brendan Dunford. There are some I would criticise. I have my doubts about spending €107 million on the Narrow Water bridge across Carlingford Lough when Newry has a perfectly good by-pass and beauty spots like Carlingford medieval town and the Cooley Mountains are already adequately served by road. On a much smaller scale, what is the North-South Shared Ireland Teacher Research Exchange (T-Rex) – an all-Ireland version of an existing Southern programme – going to do that the highly successful Standing Conference on Teacher Education North and South (SCoTENS) hasn’t been doing for the past 24 years, completing literally hundreds of cross-border research projects in this area?

Which brings me to the International Centre for Local and Regional Development ICLRD). I was at the 20th annual conference of this important all-Ireland network of planners in Dundalk last month. I heard the inaugural joint head of the North South Ministerial Council, Tim O’Connor, a former senior Department of Foreign Affairs official, call the ICLRD “a beacon of what we intended when we started this journey 28 years ago.” The former chair of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Professor Peter Roberts, spoke of “the absolute necessity for ICLRD to continue to broker the many ‘difficult to grasp’ issues in planning on the island of Ireland.” And leading Belfast planner Diane Fitzsimons said that the ICLRD had “created the trust to bring people together from all levels of government, all professionals, planners and engineers,from all across the island.”

Building trust in order to come together to solve difficult issues on this island: isn’t that the largest part of what the Good Friday Agreement – or at least its ‘Strand Two’ North-South dimension – was all about? Yet I was amazed and disturbed to hear that ICLRD’s main university sponsors – Maynooth University and University of Ulster – may be contemplating withdrawing their funding from this highly innovative all-island network. What an extraordinarily foolish and short-sighted decision that would be.

The late Sir George Quigley, the visionary business leader who was behind both the Dublin-Belfast ‘economic corridor’ and ‘island of Ireland economy’ concepts in the 1990s, shortly before his death in 2013 praised the ICLRD’s work on the mapping of ‘functional territories’ throughout the island. He called this “a potentially exciting concept since, put at its simplest, it could hopefully be developed to provide guidance in an island context on what services should be put where, having regard to optimum catchment areas, thereby enhancing accessibility by ensuring that services are affordable, economically operated and effectively configured and managed to sustain high quality.” He urged governments to act on the ICLRD’s recommendations and “not to let a single idea that merits follow-up fall on stony ground.”2

Contrast that careful and practical, yet idealistic, scenario with the empty rhetoric demanding an utterly unplanned Border poll within the next five years from the likes of Sinn Fein and the nationalist lobby group Ireland’s Future. Shared Island is clearly part of the George Quigley/ICLRD frame of mind. Isn’t this one of the routes which will allow the people of this island one day to come together politically, having shown they can come together economically and socially?

As that wise woman, former Labour Party deputy leader Liz McManus, put it recently when praising Shared Island as the most sensible way forward: “I have this sense that here in the South, in the Republic, that very often people would like to see victory over the Northern unionists. And it’s as basic as that: ‘Ah, the last of the Brits, we’ll get them off the island…and I find that abhorrent.”3

So do I. Shared Island is a way to bring the people of Ireland together. It may be too slow – and it may not even work. But it’s hugely preferable to the old irredentist demand for ‘Brits Out’ (which effectively means ‘Northern unionists out’), which will lead us inevitably back to violence.

PS I was delighted to see that three friends (and one person I admired) were awarded Quiet Peacemaker Awards by the John and Pat Hume Foundation recently. They were Julitta Clancy of the Meath Peace Group; Paddy Harte, former chair of the International Fund for Ireland, and Colin Flynn of the asylum seeker and refugee support group, Places of Sanctuary Ireland (and Eamonn McCann, the civil rights activist, socialist and writer). In the foundation’s words, the award recognised “everyday peacemakers who, during the Troubles or today, quietly and effectively promoted peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

1 ‘Hard cash, soft power: How Dublin’s millions for Northern Ireland managed to upset both unionists and nationalists’, Belfast Telegraph, 3 May

2 Journal of Cross Border Studies in Ireland, Spring 2013, p.18

3 ‘There’s a bit of a buzz about being older: Liz McManus on ageing, life after politics and why she thinks Trump is a monster’, Irish Independent, 5 May

Andy Pollak retired as founding director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies in July 2013 after 14 years. He is a former religious affairs correspondent, education correspondent, assistant news editor and Belfast reporter with the Irish Times.