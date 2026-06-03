A Moment Worth Noticing at Belfast City Hall…

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architecture, belfast, city hall
Photo by anikinearthwalker on Pixabay

This exchange seems to have resonated with a lot of people, and it’s easy to see why.

As DUP councillor Tracy Kelly hands over the chain of office to Sinn Féin’s Róis-Máire Donnelly, the genuine warmth of the exchange is hard to miss.

Why do moments like this seem to strike a chord? Does our reaction tell us something about what we want from politics?

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