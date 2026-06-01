Chambré Weekly Bulletin 30/05/2026

Executive defends PfG progress as First Minister hits out at Westminster funding

On Wednesday (27 May), the Belfast Telegraph reported that First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly had launched the Executive’s Programme for Government Annual Report 2025-26, outlining progress across nine priority areas including childcare, health waiting lists and skills investment. Ms O’Neill defended the Executive’s record while acknowledging public frustration, saying the Westminster budget settlement was “not good enough” adding that Northern Ireland remained comparatively underfunded relative to Scotland and Wales. Ms Little-Pengelly highlighted the childcare subsidy scheme, through which more than 27,000 children and 20,000 parents had benefited, as among the clearest examples of direct financial support reaching households.

What next: Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole described the report as an attempt “to claim credit for the bare minimum”, adding that the Executive “are falling well short of their own meagre targets”. He said the public “won’t be fooled by an Executive that has given up on governing and has already moved to election mode.”

Stakeholder Watch

Declan Kearney MLA (Sinn Féin, South Antrim): “Read my latest blog. “The as yet unanswered question is whether the DUP will try to prevent passage of this Bill into law, & deny workers & families, including those who vote for the party, improved employment rights, enhanced workplace conditions & representation & decent pay.”

Phillip Brett MLA (DUP, North Belfast): “Northern Ireland can no longer be the outlier in the UK on hunting wild mammals with dogs. Hunting animals for fun, or defending cruelty on the basis of tradition, is not acceptable. I support the principle of this Bill and believe it should progress to further scrutiny”.

David Honeyford (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “The IMF has outlined major economic vulnerabilities facing Ireland. The reality is that we in Northern Ireland face many of the exact same challenges. Energy transition. AI & workforce reskilling. Infrastructure gaps. Planning. Housing. Productivity. We need far better north-south collaboration focused on practical delivery, economic resilience and creating opportunity for people north & south! #SharedFuture”

Andy Allen MBE MLA (UUP, East Belfast): “Wholeheartedly agree with Mark. I have been consistently clear that, if we are serious about turning the curve on the housing crisis, we need to create the conditions to build at least 5,000 social homes per year. At the most recent Communities Question Time, I raised directly with the Minister that while funding pressures are repeatedly referenced, the Executive’s Housing Supply Strategy risks losing credibility if the funding required to deliver its ambition is not provided. The need is there, as consistently highlighted by the housing figures. What is now required is the political will and long-term investment to match the scale of the challenge.”

Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “This just insults people’s intelligence. These parties cannot engage in exhausting daily sham fights with one another, refuse to set a Budget, abdicate all responsibility… then expect to be given praise for “progress.” Our politics needs fundamental change. We can do better.”

TUV: “NI doesn’t need a “contingency plan” for a Reform Gov #TUV #TimothyGaston”.

Green Party NI: “New research from Barnardo’s Call It What It Is campaign paints a deeply disturbing picture of what life online looks like for many young girls today.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn: “This £102.6 million of UK investment is significant. It is a clear signal of the Government’s commitment to supporting the Executive to deliver better public services for the people of Northern Ireland. I look forward to seeing the results of the successful projects.”

Other Stories

Executive to release £80m of ringfenced funding to tackle waiting lists

On Thursday (28 May), Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed that the Executive will release £80m of ringfenced funding to tackle waiting lists in NI. The measure was contained in the draft budget for this year, and while ministers have not yet agreed on a final budget they have decided to approve the funding allocation, the News Letter reports. Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the decision would ensure “momentum” would not be lost after recent progress to cut the region’s lengthy waiting times for elective care. He told reporters that while the health service had “more than exceeded” the Programme for Government target for reducing waiting times last year, there was a danger “it would be written off as a one-year wonder”. He added “the first positive announcement you’re likely to hear is that we’re moving to 24/7 thrombectomy stroke services.”

DUP presses Chancellor for “better financial settlement” for Northern Ireland

On Saturday (23 May), DUP Leader Gavin Robinson pressed the UK Chancellor for a better financial settlement for Northern Ireland, saying that NI was “being asked to deliver first-class public services with second-class funding”. It comes as the Executive remains unable to agree a new three-year Budget almost two months into the financial year. According to the Irish News, Mr Robinson also asked the Chancellor for borrowing powers that would allow NI to build more homes, improve infrastructure and support economic growth. In an email to DUP party members, the leader said he had heard from business leaders that while NI has “huge potential, it is being held back by planning delays, underinvestment and systems that simply do not work quickly enough”. In response, a UK government spokesperson said the Secretary of State continues to engage with the Finance Minister on the issue. They said the Executive “needs to come forward with a detailed strategic plan for how they will manage their finances and move towards sustainability.”

Infrastructure Minister defends Translink fares freeze

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has defended her decision to freeze bus and train fares across Northern Ireland for a second year, despite warnings that Translink could reduce public transport services and discounts. According to BBC News, Ms Kimmins said increasing fares while households are under financial pressure would be “far more detrimental” than keeping prices frozen. However, Translink Chief Executive Chris Conway previously told the Infrastructure Committee that freezing fares has cost more than £20m in revenue over the past nine years. Mr Conway acknowledged that cuts to services would be disappointing, but said they would protect Translink from a “financially unsustainable position”. DUP MLA Deborah Erskine has criticised the decision, warning that rural areas such as her constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone could see vital services cut.

Hundreds of social homes are delayed due to water infrastructure restrictions

More than 40% of planned social homes are facing delays due to a lack of adequate wastewater infrastructure, according to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Responding to a written Assembly question from SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, Mr Lyons said data provided by NI Water in August 2025 showed that more than 1,800 of 4,700 proposed social housing units could be delayed. He said around 1,300 homes require developers to engage with NI Water to “determine if a solution is possible”, whilst a further 650 cannot proceed until the sewage system is upgraded. Mr Lyons described water infrastructure restrictions as “a key barrier to housing supply”. According to the Irish News, Mr McNulty said wastewater services have been “neglected for far too long” and accused Executive ministers of a “lack of seriousness”.

Communities Minister considering intervention to progress stalled £500m Tribeca project

On Wednesday (27 May), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Communities Minister Gordon Lyons was considering establishing a Public-Private Reference Group to try to unblock the long-stalled £500m Tribeca regeneration project in Belfast city centre. Led by Castlebrooke Investments, the scheme would regenerate more than 10 acres near St Anne’s Cathedral into a mix of retail, residential and office space and had been granted planning permission in 2020 but had seen no construction in the six years since. The project was originally due to be completed in 2023. Mr Lyons described the site’s continued stagnation as “not just a missed opportunity” but something that “actively contributes to the deterioration of a key part of the city”. The proposed Reference Group would include representatives from the Department for Communities and Belfast City Council, while Mr Lyons indicated he intended to brief MLAs and address the Assembly “when appropriate”.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone announces decision to not seek re-election

On Friday (29 May), BBC NI reported that Patsy McGlone, SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, had announced his decision not to seek re-election at the next Assembly election. Mr McGlone was the SDLP’s longest serving MLA, first elected to the Assembly in 2003.