Chambré- Weekly Bulletin 23/05/2026

Front-line services in ‘crisis situation’ without a budget, Justice Minister warns
Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned that front-line services such as policing, probation, prisons and the youth justice agency are facing a “crisis situation” due to the lack of a budget. The Executive has not been able to agree on a multi-year budget. Minister Long said the proposed draft budget published by Finance Minister John O’Dowd in January would have left the Department of Justice with a shortfall of more than £100m in year one, and would require £215m in savings by year three. “That is part of the reason why we have struggled to get an agreement on a budget, because other departments are also facing massive shortfalls,” she told BBC News. Education Minister Paul Givan said it wasn’t worth any minister agreeing to a budget that would “decimate public services”. Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole said it was “shambolic and shameful” that the Executive have failed to agree a budget, adding “transferring all the blame to the UK government simply isn’t good enough”.
What next: : NI Secretary Hilary Benn met the Finance Minister on Thursday morning to discuss the budget (21 May). A UK government spokesperson said the Executive “needs to come forward with a detailed, strategic plan for how it will manage its finances and move towards sustainability”.
Trade Union rally at Stormont calls for introduction of Good Jobs Bill
Yesterday (18 May), a trade union rally held a protest at Stormont calling for the introduction of the Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill, according to the Belfast Telegraph. Dr Archibald also met with stakeholders, including representatives from the community and voluntary sector, to outline what the Bill means for employers and families. The Bill was announced in April 2025 but is yet to be published or debated by MLAs. It includes measures relating to zero-hour contracts, improving family-related leave and strengthening trade union rights. Speaking at the rally, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald reiterated her commitment to passing the Bill before the end of the current Assembly mandate. She said there has been no official opposition to the Bill, “so there is no reason why it couldn’t pass the Executive on May 28”. However, a survey conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses NI shows that two-thirds of small businesses were unaware the consultation on the legislation while it was open. Alan Lowry, FSB’s NI Chair, said the Department for the Economy must “step up its engagement with the business community and show that it is listening” to small businesses.
What next: Dr Archibald said if the Bill is not approved this month, it is not the “end of the road”, adding that “there’s plenty of time for this Bill to be scrutinised before the end of the mandate”.
Services and discounts could face cuts under Translink savings plans
Yesterday (19 May), Translink Chief Executive Chris Conway told the Assembly’s Infrastructure Committee that cuts to bus and rail services and the removal of fare discounts for young people and families were under active consideration, as the organisation sought to address a “financially unsustainable position”. BBC NI reported
that Translink had recorded a £23m loss in 2025/26 and warned that early indications from the draft budget suggested that its public service agreement would remain underfunded by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI). Conway also pointed to the cumulative impact of five fare freezes over nine years, which he estimated had cost over £20m in lost revenue. Infrastructure Committee deputy chair John Stewart (UUP, East Antrim) described the plans as “deeply worrying”, while Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins said that there was no agreed budget and that the department continues to work closely with Translink.
What next: The proposals are currently undergoing an equality screening process, with a formal equality impact assessment consultation due to be launched shortly. Mr Conway also cautioned that “wider network changes will be required” in the longer term.
Stakeholder Watch
First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “More jobs and another boost for our local economy! I was delighted to attend Ormeau Labs as tech firm BuyMedia, originally from Galway, announced their expansion into the North. BuyMedia is one of the fastest growing tech businesses in Ireland, and this expansion will create more high-skilled and well-paid jobs. The all-Ireland economy is flourishing, attracting significant investment and creating more opportunities for people right across the island like never before.”
Department of Education: “Education Minister Paul Givan marks major milestone at Strule Shared Education Campus (SSEC). Principals from the six Strule schools, project partners and community stakeholders attended a ‘topping out’ ceremony to mark the progress made on the most significant shared education project being delivered in Northern Ireland.”
David Honeyford MLA (Alliance, Lagan Valley): “Too many people are working hard but feel they are struggling to get ahead. If we are serious about growing our economy, improving productivity and creating opportunities here, then good jobs, decent wages and skills are central to those plans. Workers and businesses both need the conditions to thrive if we’re going to compete and succeed.”
Jon Burrows MLA (UUP, North Antrim): “Clip @ViewFrmStormont. Instead of being unable to set a budget, we should be showing fiscal responsibility & then with credibility making a case to the government for NI to reduce corporation tax and pilot a reduction in VAT for hospitality & tourism to transform our economy.”
Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “Borderline conspiracy of silence on the absence of an NI Budget, not least from the local media (with one or two exceptions). Ministers have confirmed on the record that funding for key activities is effectively frozen”.
Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “Why is UK following EU Diktat as to what type of tumble dryer YOU can buy?”
Other Stories
Belfast Harbour announces £1.3bn expansion plan
On Tuesday (19 May), Belfast Harbour unveiled plans to invest £1.3 billion in upgrading its port facilities over the next 25 years, according to BBC News. The funding is split across more than 10 projects in the coming decades, including a land reclamation project to expand freight capacity in Belfast Lough, additional housing and urban regeneration, and the redevelopment of its marina in Titanic Quarter. The Harbour said the upgrades are essential for handling expected increases in trade flows in the coming years, with trade volumes projected to rise from 24 million tonnes annually to as much as 50 million by 2050. Belfast Harbour Chief Executive Joe O’Neill said the investment underlines the harbour’s role in the wider economy. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has expressed her full support for the plan, noting that it could “significantly increase Belfast Harbour’s contribution to our economy and regional connectivity”. The harbour investment plan will be contingent on the Assembly passing changes to legislation and government accounting that will allow the commissioners to borrow money on financial markets. Belfast Harbour Chief Executive Joe O’Neill said he was “comfortable” that the changes would be made by the spring of 2027.
Economy Minister welcomes positive tourism figures
On Wednesday (21 May), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed Annual Tourism Statistics for 2025, which showed that overall tourism expenditure in NI reached £1.2bn, a 9% increase on 2024. Overall visitor numbers were also up 9%, with an estimated 5.1 million overnight trips recorded, 70% of which took place outside the Belfast City Council Area. The minister also highlighted the all-island dimension of the figures, noting that trips by visitors from the south increased by 15% to 1.3 million and spending by visitors from the south rose from £243m to £317m. Dr Archibald pointed to upcoming events including Belfast hosting the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and Derry marking the 40th anniversary of its Halloween Festival as factors that will likely sustain this positive trend. The Minister also said that she is committed to continuing to work with the industry to delivery her Tourism Vision and Action Plan, which aims to increase tourism expenditure to £2bn by 2035.
VAT reduction must go further, Economy Minister says
On Wednesday (21 May), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement of a temporary reduction in VAT on some summer facility attractions from 20% to 5% and called on local businesses to pass the savings on to consumers. While welcoming the announcement, she said the announcement “does not address the longstanding VAT disparity” faced by the Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry compared to the Republic of Ireland, noting that she and the Finance Minister had already written to Treasury earlier in the year to request a reduced VAT pilot scheme for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland. She concluded by arguing that the announcement by the Chancellor demonstrated that VAT reform was achievable “when the political will is there” and urged the Chancellor to consider more meaningful and lasting options.
King and Queen host First Ministers at Hillsborough Castle
On Tuesday (19 May), King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle as part of a royal visit to Belfast. Writing on X, Ms O’Neill welcomed the King’s “continued efforts to promote positive relationships between our islands, and people of Irish and British traditions here”. Ms Little-Pengelly said she congratulated King Charles on his “successful visit to the USA” and “for his key role on the reduction of tariffs to the benefit of the UK, including Northern Ireland”. The royal couple attended events at the Titanic Quarter and the Titanic Distillers to celebrate Belfast hosting this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.
UUP to run two candidates in Upper Bann to allow sitting MLA Doug Beattie to stand
On Friday (22 May), the Belfast Telegraph reported that the UUP association in the Upper Bann constituency has decided to run two candidates at next year’s Assembly elections, to allow former party leader and sitting MLA Doug Beattie to stand alongside the association’s preferred choice of Councillor Kyle Savage. It had been reported that had the party deselected Mr Beattie, he intended to stand as an independent or for another party. While Mr Beattie now appears safe if he is happy to run along with Cllr Savage, the UUP’s North Down MLA Alan Chambers is facing deselection. The 78-year-old has said he doesn’t have the support of his local association. If deselected, he has pledged to run as an independent
79% support charity lotteries to operate in NI, yielding £25m for charities in 5 years if introduced
On Saturday (16 May) The Belfast News Letter reported that research undertaken by More in Common for Postcode Lottery had been published, highlighting strong public backing for legislative reform to allow large charity lotteries based in GB to operate in Northern Ireland. The report noted that eight in ten (79%) people were in favour of Postcode Lottery being allowed to operate in NI, with 69% supporting calls to update the law to enable this, a level more than four times the number who favour maintaining the status quo. Additionally, nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents agreed that charity lotteries are a good way to raise money for charities, with the sentiment receiving clear backing from voters of all major parties. In light of the report’s results, campaigners are now calling on the Communities Minister within the Northern Ireland Executive to support progress of the necessary legislative changes. Estimates suggest this reform could allow Postcode Lottery players in Northern Ireland to generate more than £25m for the community and voluntary sector in the first five years.
Across the Border
Counting underway in Dublin Central and Galway West by-elections
Voters in Dublin Central and Galway West cast their votes yesterday (22 May) in two by-elections, to replace former Fine Gael Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and newly elected President Catherine Connolly respectively. Counting began at 9am this morning. Although only one seat is available, by-elections in Ireland still use Single Transferrable Vote (STV), so transfers will be crucial. Polling by the Irish Times/TG4 in Dublin Central, showed Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) and Daniel Ennis (Social Democrats) are in the lead, followed by Gerry Hutch (Independent) and Dubin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam (Fine Gael). Meanwhile in Galway West, Senator Seán Kyne (Fine Gael) and Noel Thomas (Independent Ireland) are the top to candidates, followed by Helen Ogbu (Labour) who was at the head of a pack of left-wing candidates.
Rents rise by 4.4% in first quarter as new rent control system comes into effect
A report by Daft.ie has found that rents in Ireland rose by 4.4% between December and March, the highest quarterly increase on record, as the Government’s new system of rent controls took effect. The changes to rent regulations, which came into force at the start of March, allow landlords to reset rents market rates between tenancies. The report showed that market rents are now 40% above pre-Covid levels and 81% higher than ten years ago. The average monthly rent nationwide for a two-bedroom apartment was €2,176. Report author Ronan Lyons rental availability has increased slightly, especially outside of Dublin, but warned that “overall supply remains very constrained, and the recent increase is unlikely to represent a sustained improvement in rental availability”.
Government to bring forward Occupied Territories Bill “in the coming weeks”
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said on Thursday (21 May) that she will bring the Occupied Territories Bill to cabinet “in the coming weeks”, the Irish Times reports. The Bill would ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Bill would be limited to goods, but opposition parties are calling for it to also include services originating in settlements. Progress on the Bill had stalled for almost a year as McEntee engaged in dialogue with the Attorney General. Draft legislation was scrutinised by the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee, which recommended goods and services be included. The Taoiseach has also written to European Council President António Costa, calling for the EU’s Association Agreement with Israel to be suspended following its treatment of activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla, which included 15 Irish citizens, among them Margaret Connolly, the sister of President Catherine Connolly. Martin said he believes the EU cannot continue with a “business as usual approach” to Israel. However, Government parties voted against a Bill tabled by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett which sought to prohibit all trade, investment, financial dealings and state-linked economic activity with Israel.
What We’re Reading
Maze stalemate a visible symbol of Stormont’s failures – The Irish News view
On Tuesday (19 May), the Irish News editorial described the failure to redevelop the Maze prison site as a “very visible symbol of the inability to build on the spirit of partnership of the Good Friday Agreement to improve the lives of everyone who shares this place”. It is costly too, with Stormont having spent over £320,000 on maintaining the listed buildings since 2018. Plans to develop the site, at a cost of £300,000, have been stalled since 2013. The piece notes that a development corporation “continues to look after the site in the hope of political agreement, but the stalemate has continued, at mounting cost to the public purse”. It says this is part of “a familiar pattern of failure with major infrastructure projects”, such as Casement Park, where “proposals for redevelopment were announced more than a decade ago”, and the A5, which appears “no closer to coming to fruition”. It says that TUV MLA Timothy Gaston’s proposal to bulldoze the remaining Maze buildings is wrong, given the historical and education value of the site, but adds that “preservation cannot mean paralysis”. It concludes that the failure to deliver “symbolises the stunted vision of Stormont and the missed opportunities to realise the hope represented by the closure of the Maze so many years ago”.
Forward Look
Thursday 4 June 2026
Shared Island Social Enterprise Conference 2026, Monaghan Peace Campus- Read more here.
Monday 8 June
Sustainable Energy Communities NI (SEC NI) Conference, Stormont- Read more here.
Wednesday 10 June 2026
NICVA Summit 2026- Read more here.
Saturday 12 June 2026
NI Chamber Energy Forum, ECOS Ballymena- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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