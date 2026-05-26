Chambré- Weekly Bulletin 23/05/2026

Belfast Harbour announces £1.3bn expansion plan

On Tuesday (19 May), Belfast Harbour unveiled plans to invest £1.3 billion in upgrading its port facilities over the next 25 years, according to BBC News. The funding is split across more than 10 projects in the coming decades, including a land reclamation project to expand freight capacity in Belfast Lough, additional housing and urban regeneration, and the redevelopment of its marina in Titanic Quarter. The Harbour said the upgrades are essential for handling expected increases in trade flows in the coming years, with trade volumes projected to rise from 24 million tonnes annually to as much as 50 million by 2050. Belfast Harbour Chief Executive Joe O’Neill said the investment underlines the harbour’s role in the wider economy. Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has expressed her full support for the plan, noting that it could “significantly increase Belfast Harbour’s contribution to our economy and regional connectivity”. The harbour investment plan will be contingent on the Assembly passing changes to legislation and government accounting that will allow the commissioners to borrow money on financial markets. Belfast Harbour Chief Executive Joe O’Neill said he was “comfortable” that the changes would be made by the spring of 2027.

Economy Minister welcomes positive tourism figures

On Wednesday (21 May), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed Annual Tourism Statistics for 2025, which showed that overall tourism expenditure in NI reached £1.2bn, a 9% increase on 2024. Overall visitor numbers were also up 9%, with an estimated 5.1 million overnight trips recorded, 70% of which took place outside the Belfast City Council Area. The minister also highlighted the all-island dimension of the figures, noting that trips by visitors from the south increased by 15% to 1.3 million and spending by visitors from the south rose from £243m to £317m. Dr Archibald pointed to upcoming events including Belfast hosting the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and Derry marking the 40th anniversary of its Halloween Festival as factors that will likely sustain this positive trend. The Minister also said that she is committed to continuing to work with the industry to delivery her Tourism Vision and Action Plan, which aims to increase tourism expenditure to £2bn by 2035.

VAT reduction must go further, Economy Minister says

On Wednesday (21 May), Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement of a temporary reduction in VAT on some summer facility attractions from 20% to 5% and called on local businesses to pass the savings on to consumers. While welcoming the announcement, she said the announcement “does not address the longstanding VAT disparity” faced by the Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry compared to the Republic of Ireland, noting that she and the Finance Minister had already written to Treasury earlier in the year to request a reduced VAT pilot scheme for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland. She concluded by arguing that the announcement by the Chancellor demonstrated that VAT reform was achievable “when the political will is there” and urged the Chancellor to consider more meaningful and lasting options.

King and Queen host First Ministers at Hillsborough Castle

On Tuesday (19 May), King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle as part of a royal visit to Belfast. Writing on X, Ms O’Neill welcomed the King’s “continued efforts to promote positive relationships between our islands, and people of Irish and British traditions here”. Ms Little-Pengelly said she congratulated King Charles on his “successful visit to the USA” and “for his key role on the reduction of tariffs to the benefit of the UK, including Northern Ireland”. The royal couple attended events at the Titanic Quarter and the Titanic Distillers to celebrate Belfast hosting this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

UUP to run two candidates in Upper Bann to allow sitting MLA Doug Beattie to stand

On Friday (22 May), the Belfast Telegraph reported that the UUP association in the Upper Bann constituency has decided to run two candidates at next year’s Assembly elections, to allow former party leader and sitting MLA Doug Beattie to stand alongside the association’s preferred choice of Councillor Kyle Savage. It had been reported that had the party deselected Mr Beattie, he intended to stand as an independent or for another party. While Mr Beattie now appears safe if he is happy to run along with Cllr Savage, the UUP’s North Down MLA Alan Chambers is facing deselection. The 78-year-old has said he doesn’t have the support of his local association. If deselected, he has pledged to run as an independent