A day of reckoning for the Labour Party and Keir Starmer as Britain goes to the polls…

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"Keir Starmer, 2020 Labour Party leadership election hustings, Bristol 1" by Rwendland is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Will today be the last day of Keir Starmer’s Prime Ministership? With voting to the Scottish and Welsh assemblies and also the English Council elections, it is a crucial test of the popularity (or lack thereof) of the Labour Party and Keir Starmer’s leadership. It looks like Reform and the Green Party are going to be the main winners today.

The Daily Mail hysteria around the Green Party is particularly fun to observe.

All the charts below come from Poll Check you can also follow them on Twitter.

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