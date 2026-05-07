A day of reckoning for the Labour Party and Keir Starmer as Britain goes to the polls…

Will today be the last day of Keir Starmer’s Prime Ministership? With voting to the Scottish and Welsh assemblies and also the English Council elections, it is a crucial test of the popularity (or lack thereof) of the Labour Party and Keir Starmer’s leadership. It looks like Reform and the Green Party are going to be the main winners today.

The Daily Mail hysteria around the Green Party is particularly fun to observe.

All the charts below come from Poll Check you can also follow them on Twitter.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.