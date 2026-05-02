The Return of Summer Brings Wildfire Season To Northern Ireland

The past Autumn and Winter were dark, wet and cold and the cold in particular had seemed to linger long past its welcome. So I think most people will agree that the recent spell of good weather has been nothing but welcome. Being able to go for a walk in the afternoon without having to put on a thick coat and to look up into blue sky was almost a novelty again!

It’s not all good news. The good weather means that in certain parts of Northern Ireland there comes a risk of Wildfires. The government has tried to prepare in advance. According to the BBC…

A new wildfire action plan, published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (Daera) earlier in April set out a coordinated response to what officials describe as a growing threat.It includes dozens of measures aimed at improving resilience and reducing the frequency and severity of fires. “We have all witnessed the devastating consequences of wildfires in recent years, endangering homes, businesses, and communities while also damaging vital upland habitats across Northern Ireland,” said Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir. “The wildfire action plan lays out how we will work together to reduce wildfire risk by implementing specific actions over the years ahead.”

The wildfire action plan in question can be found here

Unfortunately, over the past few days several wildfires necessitating the Fire Service to step in have broken out across Northern Ireland. A recent BBC report points out how these wildfires are impacting our fire service…

Wildfires in parts of Northern Ireland have been a “significant drain” on the resources of the fire service, a senior fire officer has said. Marcus Wright was speaking as crews continue to deal with a large blaze at a forest in County Londonderry. Over the weekend, major fires broke out in the Mourne Mountains in County Down and the Northern Ireland and Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said those are now under control. Wright said that the service had deployed more than 350 firefighters to “significant wildfires” adding: “These firefighters came from right across Northern Ireland. We would prefer if the firefighters were at home to respond to incidents in their local area.” Crews are still present at Loughermore Forest in Dungiven, where a blaze started on Wednesday evening with about 40 firefighters attending that blaze. Separately, there are 50 firefighters at a fire in Lisnaskea.

That’s not to mention the cost to wildlife, as this post on facebook from Ulster Wildlife where Simon Gray (Head of Peatland Recovery) says.

Wildfires are bad news for biodiversity, as they destroy habitats and kill countless insects, reptiles, and amphibians that cannot escape the flames. Even birds and larger animals that may be able to flee the danger are often left without nests or dens, and their young are frequently killed. Although vegetation and habitats may eventually regenerate, some species can take many years to return – if they return at all.

We can all play our part in reducing the occurrences of these blazes. As the NIFRS recommend in their update on the situation…

Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.

Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.

Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.

Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.

Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.

Sound advice.

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