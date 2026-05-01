Springhill Inquest Finds Soldiers ‘Overreacted’

The Springhill Inquest delivered its findings yesterday. As per the BBC article by Kelly Bonner, Hayley Halpin and Claire Quinn…

An inquest into the shooting of five people in west Belfast in 1972 has found that the Army “lost control” in a number of cases and “overreacted to a perceived threat”. Fr Noel Fitzpatrick, 42, father-of-six Patrick Butler, 37, 15-year-old David McCafferty and 16-year-old John Dougal were killed by the same soldier in the Springhill estate on 9 July 1972. Thirteen-year-old Margaret Gargan was shot “directly in the face” by a different soldier on the same day. Coroner Mr Justice Scoffield concluded that the force used in all five shootings was “not reasonable”. He also concluded that evidence suggested that “some sporadic rounds were fired” earlier in the evening and rejected the “civilian case that not one round had been fired on the 9th of July”. The court heard that four of the five people killed were shot by the same soldier, and two were killed by the same bullet. Mr Justice Scoffield concluded that “Solider A did not have an honest belief” that he was under immediate danger “or attack” from any of the individuals. He said the “force used was not reasonable” and that it was “not in compliance with the yellow card” in the Army’s rules of engagement. No warning was given before the shootings.

The families of the victims are quoted in the same article giving their responses to the findings..

Harry Gargan (brother of 13 year old Margaret Gargan )said the verdict of “unjust killing will never end the decades of grief and trauma inflicted on our family”.He said the “truth of what happened to our beautiful sister Margaret was always what our late mother and father desired”. “The British establishment need to recognise this verdict with a genuine heartfelt and unequivocal apology for the decades of hurt and grief inflicted on our families,” Gargan said. Jimmy Dougal (brother of 16 year old John Dougal) said: “The British lost their identity.”We want justice and those soldiers to be brought to the book for what they done.”

Father Noel Fitzpatrick, who was 40 died alongside father of six Patrick Butler

Patrick Butler’s daughter, Jacqueline Butler said “after a lifetime of fighting” her father was “finally declared innocent”. “His only crime was his kindness, helping those who were injured – for that he was killed and wrongly labelled a gunman – that lie has burdened three generations of our family,” Butler said. “We were determined that no matter how long it took his name would be cleared, not only for us but for our children and grandchildren who will no longer have to carry this burden. “Today we restore his dignity and today we can finally let him rest in peace,” she said. Betty Kennedy (sister of 15 year old David McCafferty) said the ruling “brings a long-awaited clarity and justice to our family and to all those who lost their loved ones on that tragic day”. Kennedy paid tribute to both her and David’s parents who “dedicated their lives to seeking justice and clearing his name”. “While no ruling can undo the loss suffered, it is our hope that the decision will allow our family and the others affected to begin the process of healing. “The burden of blame and prejudice that has lingered for so long has now been lifted, and the record has now been set straight,” Kennedy said.

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