NI will have more pensioners than children from next year…

It seems we are not immune from the global demographic time bomb. From the Irish News:

The latest Population Projections for Northern Ireland, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), show that by mid-2027 the over-65 population will overtake the number of children in the north. By 2030, the number of deaths will outnumber births. The overall population is set to peak at 1.94 million in mid-2031 before going into long-term decline, falling to 1.91 million by 2049.

The over-65 population is projected to grow by 44.7% over the next 25 years. Meanwhile, the over-85s will more than double, from 42,900 to 96,900. Northern Ireland is projected to have both the largest fall in its child population (23.8%) and the largest rise in its pension-age population (32.2%) of anywhere in the UK.

The median age in Northern Ireland is projected to rise from 40.3 to 46.8 years by 2049, while the working age population shrinks by 2.7% — meaning fewer workers supporting a rapidly growing number of dependants. In terms of migration, the latest projections assume a net migration total of just 35,000 people over 25 years.

We are lucky our Health Service is in such amazing shape that it can easily cope with the demands of this ageing population who will require more health interventions. I joke of course it’s going to be even more of a shit show with fewer health care workers and more demand.