NI will have more pensioners than children from next year…

It seems we are not immune from the global demographic time bomb. From the Irish News:
The latest Population Projections for Northern Ireland, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), show that by mid-2027 the over-65 population will overtake the number of children in the north. By 2030, the number of deaths will outnumber births. The overall population is set to peak at 1.94 million in mid-2031 before going into long-term decline, falling to 1.91 million by 2049.
The over-65 population is projected to grow by 44.7% over the next 25 years. Meanwhile, the over-85s will more than double, from 42,900 to 96,900. Northern Ireland is projected to have both the largest fall in its child population (23.8%) and the largest rise in its pension-age population (32.2%) of anywhere in the UK.
The median age in Northern Ireland is projected to rise from 40.3 to 46.8 years by 2049, while the working age population shrinks by 2.7% — meaning fewer workers supporting a rapidly growing number of dependants. In terms of migration, the latest projections assume a net migration total of just 35,000 people over 25 years.
We are lucky our Health Service is in such amazing shape that it can easily cope with the demands of this ageing population who will require more health interventions. I joke of course it’s going to be even more of a shit show with fewer health care workers and more demand.
Despite all the Facebook warriors screaming that we are being overrun with immigrants, the figures prove that that is not the case at all. We will be likely crying out for immigrants to fill the skills gap.
There is one upside: there will be less pressure on the housing stock with less population, which is good as Stormont is actively blocking construction of new homes by refusing to sort out the funding for NI Water.
Here are some stark stats on the global demographic timebomb (AI Assisted)
The global demographic landscape is no longer just shifting; it is undergoing a profound structural transformation. For the first time in modern history, the global fertility rate has hovered precariously close to the replacement level of 2.1, currently estimated at approximately 2.25 live births per woman. While the world’s population is still growing and is expected to peak at roughly 10.3 billion in the 2080s, the momentum has slowed significantly. One in four people now lives in a country where the population has already peaked, and by the late 2040s, the entire planet is projected to fall below the replacement threshold, signalling the beginning of a long-term global contraction.
The “Canary in the Coal Mine”: South Korea
South Korea remains the starkest example of this “demographic winter.” Despite billions in government incentives, it is the only OECD country with a fertility rate below 1.0. To visualise the collapse, look at the generational math: if current trends hold, every 100 South Koreans today will be replaced by only 2 to 6 great-grandchildren. We are witnessing the literal pruning of family trees in real-time. By the mid-2030s, people aged 80 and over in South Korea are projected to outnumber infants—a demographic inversion that has never occurred in human history.
The Great Divergence: Nigeria vs. The West
Perhaps the most jarring statistic of the current era is the geographic decoupling of birth rates. Last year, Nigeria recorded more births than Europe (including Russia) and the United States combined.
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Nigeria: ~7.5 million births
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Europe + Russia: ~6.3 million births
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USA: ~3.6 million births
A single West African nation is adding more to the next generation of humanity than two whole continents and the world’s largest economy combined. While Europe’s collective fertility remains stuck well below replacement, Nigeria is on a trajectory to potentially surpass the United States as the third most populous country in the world within the next two decades.
The Environmental Silver Lining vs. The Economic Shadow
From an environmental perspective, a shrinking global population is often viewed as a “planetary reset.” Fewer humans theoretically mean less pressure on carbon-intensive food systems, reduced plastic waste in our oceans, and a lower overall demand for finite natural resources. Some ecologists argue that this “degrowth” is the only realistic path to meeting ambitious climate goals.
However, this ecological optimism hits a hard wall of fiscal reality. The practical crisis lies in the “Old-Age Dependency Ratio”—the number of retirees compared to the working-age adults who support them. In many developed nations, this ratio is shifting from 4:1 to nearly 1:1. As the workforce shrinks, the tax base evaporates, leaving fewer people to fund the astronomical costs of healthcare and pensions for an ageing majority.
A New Reality
The “Death Cross”—where deaths outnumber births—is becoming a permanent fixture in the West. In 2026, the United Kingdom is projected to see this trend become the “new normal,” with population growth reliant entirely on migration. Meanwhile, China’s working-age population is currently shrinking by about 5 million people per year. We are entering an era where the greatest challenge for many nations will not be overpopulation, but the struggle to maintain a functioning society with an inverted population pyramid. The world is getting older, fast, and the economic consequences are only just beginning to be felt.
So there you go, who’s looking forward to working till they’re 80? Are any of you contemplating retirement to sunny Spain? Maybe we can gamify the situation with some kind of real-world Logan’s Run.
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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