Paul Doherty quits the SDLP

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Former Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Black Mountain has quit the SDLP.

A gain for the party in a bad election in 2023 and the best prospect for a gain next year, this is a big loss for the SDLP.

The SDLP have issued a statement from the party leader, Claire Hanna saying;

Paul has been a valued representative of the SDLP over many years, serving as Deputy Mayor of Belfast City Council this year, working hard to deliver real change in West Belfast.

“The SDLP representatives on Belfast City Council collectively developed their position on the Bobby Sands statue. Following the motion, our councillors were subjected to an unacceptable level of intimidation.

“While the party has sought to support Paul throughout this period, he has taken the decision to step down, and we respect his decision to put his family first.

“The SDLP is proud to be committed and consistent on equality, fairness and respectful debate. There is no place for intimidation in our politics or our society.

“We thank Paul for his service and wish him and his family every best wish for the future.”

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