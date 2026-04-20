Are Our Holiday Plans Facing Disruption?

Did you know that Northern Ireland experienced its wettest January in a century and half in 2026? If you live here, of course you do, you endured that particular misery. And February and March offered little respite from the wind and the rain.

Many of us look forward to our summer break where we take a temporary leave of our shared and soaking island and head for sunnier climes with Spain, Portugal and France being favored destinations. Unfortunately, this year, things may be considerably more awkward than they have in the past due to the ongoing war and the resultant fuel shortages. The Belfast Telegraph has the story…

There are conflicting messages from the leading airlines operating out of Northern Ireland on whether travellers will face disruption to flights this summer due to fuel shortages. Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has warned that flight cancellations are possible from the beginning of May, unless there’s any change in the current crisis in the Middle East, which has affected the flow of fuel across the world. However, easyJet said it has no immediate plans to alter schedules. That will come as a relief to passengers, with fears that a fuel shortage could leave planes grounded and holidays cancelled.

The Belfast Telegraph does quote some figures who fear that the longer the war goes on, the greater the chance that aviation will be impacted…

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has, though, warned that flight ­cancellations could happen “soon” if oil supplies remain restricted by the Iran war. He said Europe has “maybe six weeks or so” of remaining jet fuel supplies as the busy summer holiday season approaches. “Some countries may be richer than the others. Some countries may have more energy than the others, but no country — no country — is immune to this crisis,” he said. “In Europe, we have maybe six weeks or so (of) jet fuel left. If we are not able to open the Strait of Hormuz … I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be cancelled as a result of lack of jet fuel.”

Now of course we at Slugger Team do not intend to minimise the very real suffering that is happening all across the Middle East as a result of the conflict, in that context having our holiday plans in chaos is pretty small beans. But on the other hand, it is an example of how these distant conflicts can ripple across our interconnected world and impact those of us who live thousands of miles away from these conflicts.

Do you think your summer plans are in peril?

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