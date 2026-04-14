Orbán’s foreign minister accused of barricading himself in his office and destroying evidence…

All change in Hungary following the defeat of Viktor Orbán, but this particular story caught my attention.
Peter Magyar, during his international press conference, confirmed that Szijjarto, Orbán’s foreign minister, has barricaded himself with some of his closest colleagues and is destroying and shredding evidence about his treason (documents about the sanctions against russians).
There are accusations that Russia used Hungary to funnel money to various far-right and pro-Russian groups around Europe, and there are many public figures in the UK and elsewhere who are nervous about their ‘donations’ being made public. Expect lots of juicy stories over the next few months when the full scale of the operation becomes public.
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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