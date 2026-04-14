Orbán’s foreign minister accused of barricading himself in his office and destroying evidence…

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a pile of white shredded paper sitting on top of a table
Photo by Mahen Rin on Unsplash

All change in Hungary following the defeat of Viktor Orbán, but this particular story caught my attention.

Peter Magyar, during his international press conference, confirmed that Szijjarto, Orbán’s foreign minister, has barricaded himself with some of his closest colleagues and is destroying and shredding evidence about his treason (documents about the sanctions against russians).

There are accusations that Russia used Hungary to funnel money to various far-right and pro-Russian groups around Europe, and there are many public figures in the UK and elsewhere who are nervous about their ‘donations’ being made public. Expect lots of juicy stories over the next few months when the full scale of the operation becomes public.

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