The Civilised Chaos of Iberian Fiestas…

I recently received a message from a Slugger regular on holiday in Torrevieja on Spain’s western Costa Blanca asking about ‘Spanish’ fiestas. The first thing to say is that fiesta culture is Iberian rather than purely Spanish. It stretches across southern Europe in Romance-language countries. This is more of a personal take than an academic one.

Fiestas in Iberia have deep roots. Pre-Roman tribes celebrated seasonal cycles tied to agriculture and nature. The Romans brought structure, adding theatre, games and formal rituals. Christianity later absorbed much of this, reshaping pagan traditions around saints, the Virgin Mary and the liturgical calendar. You still see echoes of the old world. Bonfires on la noche de San Juan mark the summer solstice each June, now heavily regulated but clearly ancient in spirit.

By the Middle Ages, fiestas sat at the heart of community life. They often aligned with feast days and market days and included processions, music, dancing and shared meals. Over time, regions developed their own flavours. Bull-related events, parades and reenactments of historical or religious stories became localised traditions tied to towns and regions. In Andalusia, the legacy of Al-Andalus added further layers, shaping music, architecture and celebration, with some threads feeding into what we now recognise as flamenco.

Today, fiestas are part heritage, part spectacle and part economic engine. Events like La Tomatina, Las Fallas and San Fermín draw global attention and bring serious money into local economies.

There’s a slight paradox at play. Iberians are often seen as outgoing and expressive, but in day-to-day life they can be quite reserved. Fiestas act as a release valve. Alcohol flows, but visible drunkenness among locals is rare, and violence is strongly frowned upon. I remember my first fiesta as a 21-year-old in Guernica in 1988. Hundreds packed the streets, drinking openly, yet there was no aggression. Coming from Belfast, that struck me. It felt like a different social contract entirely.

That said, fiestas aren’t without risk. Large crowds attract pickpockets, and warnings about valuables are common, especially in San Fermín. There are also darker moments. Sexual assaults can occur in dense crowds, such as during the txupinazo, the official opening:

The 2016 La Manada case was a particularly horrific example that forced a wider reckoning.

There’s also the issue of animal cruelty. Historically, some fiestas involved disturbing practices. In Solsona, a donkey was once hoisted up a tower. In Lekeitio, participants competed to grab a live goose suspended above the harbour. I saw that myself in 1989. Today, both use substitutes rather than live animals. That progress hasn’t extended everywhere. In Pamplona, eight bulls still run each morning during San Fermín, ending in the bullring where they are killed as part of the spectacle.

Despite these tensions, fiestas remain central to Iberian life. They blend religion, history, food, music and community. They are a way to step outside routine, to gather, to perform identity, and to celebrate. For all their contradictions, they remain one of the clearest expressions of Iberian culture and its long, layered past.

Hughie Beag is a West Belfast native and recovering legal scholar who spends lots of time in his spouse’s native Basque Country