Linda Ervine and Colin Harvey Appointed to Council of State by President Connolly

Irish President Catherine Connolly this week made her appointments to the Irish Council of State. According to its page on the Presidential website, the Council is described as follows…

The Constitution provides for a Council of State to aid and counsel the President on all matters on which the President may consult them. The circumstances when the President must consult the Council of State are specified in the Constitution.

The Taoiseach, Tániaste and other senior officials are automatically included on the Council but the President has the right to make several appointments of their own. Two of the appointments may stand out for slugger readers.

One is Professor Colin Harvey. As the Derry Journal article on this appointment says

The Derry man is a Professor of Human Rights Law in the School of Law, Queen’s University Belfast, a Commissioner on the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and a member of the Scientific Committee of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency…Prof. Harvey has been a vocal campaigner for Irish unity, for the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, and for an extension of the franchise in Presidential elections to Irish citizens in Derry and the North.

Professor Harvey’s advocacy for Irish reunification is best known through his involvement with the Ireland’s Future civic group. He has written extensively on the subject including for Slugger.

Joining him on the Council is fellow northerner and Irish Language activist Linda Ervine. As the BBC article on her appointment says

Ervine was born into a working-class Protestant family in east Belfast and is the manager of the first Irish language centre to be based in a loyalist area…Ervine is the founder of Scoil na Seolta, the first Integrated school to teach through the medium of Irish.

Linda Ervine’s tireless advocacy on behalf of the Irish language saw her awarded an MBE a few years ago in recognition of her efforts.

All seven of course appear to be exceptional individuals and all deserve congratulations on their appointment.

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