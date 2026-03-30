China cracks down on people storing their dead relatives in apartments…

In most parts of the world, when the housing market crashes, people stop buying. But in certain parts of China, a property bust has created a bizarre new “growth” sector: apartments for the dead.

Known as “Bone Ash Apartments,” these residential units are being bought by families not for living, but for storing the cremated remains of their ancestors. As of March 2026, the FT reports that the Chinese government has officially begun a massive crackdown on this practice.

The below is an AI summary of whats going on.

The Math of Mortality: Graves vs. Apartments

The primary driver behind this trend is simple: Economics. In major Chinese cities, the cost of a cemetery plot has skyrocketed, often exceeding the price of luxury real estate. In China cremation is mandatory so we are talking about urns not bodies.

Cemetery Plots: Can cost upwards of $50,000 for a tiny, shoebox-sized space.

The Catch: You don’t “own” the grave; you lease it. Most contracts expire after 20 years, requiring a renewal fee.

The Apartment Alternative: In “ghost cities” or struggling developments, you can buy a small 500-square-foot apartment for $30,000.

The Bonus: You get a 70-year lease on the property. For a family looking for a permanent resting place, the apartment is literally a “better deal.”

Why Not Just Keep the Urn at Home?

To a Western observer, buying a separate house for an urn seems extreme. Why not use the mantelpiece?

In Chinese culture, the answer lies in Feng Shui and Filial Piety:

The “Yin” Factor: Keeping remains in a living space is thought to bring “heavy energy” ($Yin \ Qi$) that can cause bad luck or illness for the living.

Dignity: Ancestors are viewed as still “living” in the afterlife. Giving them their own “home” with a front door and windows is considered the ultimate sign of respect.

Living Next to the “Silent Neighbours”

Imagine moving into a new high-rise, only to realise the unit next door has blacked-out windows, bricks over the vents, and the faint smell of incense drifting through the hallway.

For the living residents, these apartments are a nightmare. They tank property values and create a “spooky” atmosphere that many find unbearable. This social friction is exactly why the government is stepping in.

The 2026 Crackdown

As of this week, a new law has come into effect to outlaw the use of residential property for funeral purposes. The government’s plan involves: