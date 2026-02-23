Peter Mandelson arrested….

-
at around 16:30 GMT this afternoon
-
Mandelson was seen being led away by plain clothes police officersand put into the back of an unmarked car
-
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has been taken to a London police station for interview
-
It says the arrest followed searches at homes in Wiltshire and Camden
-
Mandelson hasn’t publicly commented in recent weeks on the Epstein files, but the BBC understands his position has consistently been that he has not acted in any way criminally and that he was not motivated by financial gain
Some of you may be thinking that it could not happen to a nicer guy. I couldn’t possibly comment.
