Peter Mandelson arrested….

| Readers 695
"Peter Mandelson - World Economic Forum Annual Meeting Davos 2008" by World Economic Forum is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

From the BBC:

  • at around 16:30 GMT this afternoon

  • Mandelson was seen being led away by plain clothes police officersand put into the back of an unmarked car

  • In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has been taken to a London police station for interview

  • It says the arrest followed searches at homes in Wiltshire and Camden

  • Mandelson hasn’t publicly commented in recent weeks on the Epstein files, but the BBC understands his position has consistently been that he has not acted in any way criminally and that he was not motivated by financial gain

Some of you may be thinking that it could not happen to a nicer guy. I couldn’t possibly comment.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Mick Fealty

The Infrastructure Wall: A Crisis Of Courage And Housing Failure…

Allan LEONARD (Mr Ulster)

The power of peacebuilding: McAleese’s personal toll and Hume’s enduring call for dialogue

Ben M

Is America about to go to war with Iran? What will be the global consequences if it does?

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation