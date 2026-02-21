Looking for Lundy

In December 2019 Choyaa wrote about the negative effect of the role that Lundy plays within unionism. Col Lundy did not want to fight to the last man back in 1689; he considered surrender during the Siege of Derry. Unionists still gather in Derry on the first Saturday of December to ceremonially burn an effigy of Lundy in Derry, with the message that we won’t tolerate traitors who would let the enemy in.

Over the decades, unionists who would talk to the enemy, who would negotiate, rather than declare ‘Not an Inch’ have been labelled ‘Lundy’ as a codeword for Traitor. At the start of the Troubles, Terence O’Neil was accused of being Lundy because he wanted to talk to our neighbours in Dublin, and in later years David Trimble and Mike Nesbitt were called Lundies. Despite being full of Presbyterian ‘Dissenters’ the instinct within major sections of unionism is to require ‘loyalty’ and to crush dissent. This might have worked in the 17th Century, but it is a poor tactic for a modern political movement.

Although I follow her on Twitter, I do not know Linzi McLaren and it is unlikely that we would agree on everything (eg I don’t believe Irish unity is inevitable) but I do sympathise with much of her criticism of the current direction of unionism. It is saddening to witness the abuse directed at her -the Belfast Telegraph quotes: “good riddance”, “probably the worst unionist rep ever”, “then f*k off to Dublin, what’s stopping ya?”, “clearly not very intelligent”, “utter clown”, “well away you go”, “f*k off then”, “attention seeking nonsense”, “a traitor”, “another plastic unionist”. (My own tweet in support of Linzi attracted similar unpleasant replies).

Any thinking unionist knows that this sort of response damages the reputation of unionism and drives away moderate voters. If you insult and deride moderate unionist voters, we might send you a message by not voting, or we might vote for alternatives. No political party is owed our votes.

Too many within our unionist parties seem to have fallen under the spell of people like Trump and Farage, they enjoy deriding people they label as ‘woke’ and seem to relish culture wars. For a section of unionism this will be popular but many unionists look on Trump and Farage with horror – we will not support parties that follow his example.

Linzi was brave enough to run as a unionist councillor and rightly points out that our young people are fed up with religious intolerance and debates about flags, “They are increasingly interested in the protection of human rights, LGBTQ+ equality, the possibility of employment, getting on the housing ladder and living peacefully without the religious divides that have blighted this country for decades”.

Unionism is poorer without voices like that of Linzi and those who celebrate her departure do unionism no favours.

