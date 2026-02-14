Is the UK heading towards becoming a Republic? Support for the Monarchy has fallen to 45%…

A new Savanta poll carried out in February 2026 shows support for the monarchy at just 45%, with a third preferring an elected head of state. Support drops as low as 23% and 28% for the 18-24 and 25-34 age groups, and only breaches 50%+ with the over-fifties. As recently as 2020, that support level was at 63%.

It’s reasonable to assume the revelations in the Epstein files about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife are driving this. As repugnant as the sexual disclosures are, I think the truly caustic effect for the Monarchy is the light it has shed on the Royals’ financial dealings. Thus, this isn’t just tainting the former residents of Royal Lodge in Windsor; it’s damaging the institution itself.

It goes without saying that Andrew and the rest of the Royals enjoy enormous financial privileges, but are the public conclusively losing patience? The British Monarchy has gone through prolonged low points in support before, notably after Queen Victoria became a widow. There were a lot more Royals to keep the show on the road then. When King Charles dies, King William won’t have so many.

Charismatic and popular Princess Anne is seventy-five now. He’s estranged from Prince Harry and his wife, and can Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie survive the fallout from Epstein? Some people suggest that in their financial dealings, trading royal status for grubby cash anywhere it’s dangled, perhaps the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. So in a decade or so, the Royal family might just be King William, his wife, and children.

Prince William seems to have a sense of the danger the institution is in, and he’s hinted he thinks it needs major reform. Perhaps he can pull it off. But even if he does a root and branch financial reform, is it enough to stop the rot?

The late Queen Elizabeth’s connection to older people was rooted in their shared experience of World War 2, and the last twilight days of Empire. Her age and the length of her reign gave her an almost legendary aura. King William won’t have those advantages. If only a quarter of under-35-year-olds believe in the Monarchy, can he win them over? They’re the future, and if their feelings hold as they age, support may fall even lower. Perhaps it will be the example of Australia that saves the Monarchy, at least for a while. Most people there aren’t that enthusiastic about it either, but they keep it around for now, because the prospect of their own political class supplying a Head of State doesn’t inspire much confidence either.