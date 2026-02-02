Timothy Gaston MLA Faces Suspension from Stormont

According to the BBC in this news report…
“Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) assembly member Timothy Gaston is facing a two-day suspension from the Northern Ireland Assembly after telling the chairwoman of a Stormont committee to “breathe”. He made the remark during a tense exchange with Alliance Party assembly member Paula Bradshaw, who chairs the Executive Office scrutiny committee. She complained to Stormont’s standards commissioner, who found Gaston’s comment was an “unreasonable and excessive personal attack”. Gaston said he apologised at the time for the “ill-judged” remark, but rejected Bradshaw’s accusation that it was “misogynistic” and disputed the watchdog’s findings.”…
The dispute centres on a committee meeting on 23 October 2024 in which members were due to question First Minister Michelle O’Neill. The Sinn Féin deputy leader’s attendance came at a time when her party was under pressure over its handling of several controversies. They included job references provided for Michael McMonagle, a former Sinn Féin press officer who was later convicted of child sex offences.
In a tense exchange, Gaston criticised Bradshaw over her holding a meeting with O’Neill prior to the public committee session. He asked Bradshaw how she could “limit what members are going to ask”, to which the Alliance MLA responded: “I haven’t said I was going to limit. “Did I say I was going to limit? Did I say I was going to limit? No, I didn’t.”
Gaston replied: “Take a step back. You’re okay, you’re okay. Breathe.”
Standards Commissioner Melissa McCullough reported that Gaston’s comment was “unreasonable and excessive…may reasonably be perceived as condescending and patronising in tone” and listed other actions she felt had breached the code of conduct.
Gaston’s own complaint regarding Paula Bradshaw was dismissed at an earlier stage.
Our mod team uses this account to share news and posts. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.