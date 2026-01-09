Who Does US Law Enforcement Protect?

Donald Trump promised to change America and we can see it changing before our eyes.

Last year the ferocity of ICE raids was attracting our attention, with videos of masked men grabbing people off the streets or from cars reaching us from the USA. Last November Slugger hosted an article that highlighted some of the worrying behaviour by ICE agents in Chicago where a video captured ICE agents firing pepper balls at the head of a Presbyterian minister and a woman was shot and injured.

Now we have the killing last Wednesday morning of a 37-year-old mother, Renee Nicole Good, with multiple videos showing clearly the horror of what happened.

An ICE Agent fired 3 shots, killing her as she attempted to drive away slowly in her car. He claims he felt under threat, several videos show that she was turning away from him and did not strike him.

What happened in those minutes is horrifying, not least for that poor woman’s children and family, but what happened afterwards is very disturbing. People, including law enforcement officers, make mistakes but when someone is killed by law enforcement officers, we expect a respectful and honest investigation.

A Respectful and Honest Investigation?

Tom Homan (Head of Border Security) being interviewed that Wednesday evening by CBS said quite rightly, that the investigation had just begun, that it would be unprofessional to pass judgement and that he could not comment until the investigation was complete.

But within hours Mr Homan had changed his position, switching to follow the lead of Kristi Noem, saying in an 11:55pm tweet: “The incident in Minneapolis today is yet another tragic example of the results of the hateful rhetoric and violent attacks against the men and women of ICE and BP. These brave men and women are forced to conduct law enforcement operations in heightened threat environments every day. Like all Americans, our officers have a right to self-defence.”

Earlier in the evening Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, had held a press conference where she said “ICE officers approached the individual in question, who was blocking the officers in with her vehicle and she had been stalking and impeding their work all throughout the day.” (Remember this shooting happened at 9:30 in the morning!)

Kristi Noem continued, “She then attempted to weaponize her vehicle and to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism.”

Later Kristi said,

“It is very clear that this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations. Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation and took actions to defend himself and defend his fellow law enforcement officers.” She continued, “the officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him, he went to the hospital, a doctor did treat him.”

Considering both these people are senior leaders in the government with responsibility for law enforcement, their attitude to the investigation is significant.

Even worse was to come when JD Vance gave an interview the following day. On the record he explained that the officer had been injured by a car six month earlier and that “maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile.”

The Vice President then alleges that the woman killed, who can no longer defend herself “died in a tragedy of her own making”.

Very importantly the US Vice President says

“You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action. That’s a federal issue. That guy’s protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job. The idea that Tim Walls (Minnesota Governor) and a bunch of radicals in Minneapolis are going to go after and make this guy’s life miserable because he was doing the job that he was asked to do is preposterous.”

Questions that need answered

Do Federal Law enforcers have immunity when they kill citizens of US States? Or should transparent investigations take place? Should senior politicians be deciding the outcome of the investigation, before the actual investigation, should they be labelling a victim of a killing as a ‘domestic terrorist’, blaming her for her own death? Kristi Noem said “Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation” yet as far back as Feb 2013, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Use of Force Review suggested that CBP policy should state “Agents shall not discharge their firearms at or from a moving vehicle unless deadly physical force is being used against the police officer or another person present, by means other than a moving vehicle.” So what is the training and what are the rules for this situation? JD Vance suggested that because of a previous injury the officer might be feeling ‘sensitive’. Can he explain why a woman is expected to remain completely calm as armed and masked men try to forcibly open her car door but an ICE agent is allowed to panic and shoot someone in the head three times from a foot away because he “felt threatened”?

Finally, in 2018 Frank Wilhoit said of the American right’s attitude to law, “There are in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” Does the law protect the ordinary woman in the USA?

Arnold is a retired teacher from Lisburn, now living in Belfast.