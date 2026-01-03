United States Attacks Venezuela – Nicolas Maduro Reported Captured

Shocking news this morning as the United States launched a surprise attack on the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. Whilst details of the strikes including casualties and damage have yet to be determined, it appears that the purpose of the assault was to facilitate the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Donald Trump announced the success of the operation in the following statement.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

The attack follows months of pressure being brought to bear upon the Venezuelan government by the United States, with a massive military build up of American military assets in the Caribbean, the imposition of a naval blockade on oil shipments from the country and charging Maduro himself with various drug-related offences. Maduro himself likely faces the same fate that awaited former Panamanian President Manuel Noriega who was also charged with drug-related offences by the US, was ousted by the American invasion of his country in 1989 and spent most of the remainder of his life in various prisons.

Nicolas Maduro is widely believed to have rigged the last Venezuelan election to ensure he would continue in power. His removal creates a power vacuum at the heart of his regime. It remains to be seen if regime Loyalists are able to retain power in the chaos that is now sure to engulf Venezuela in the coming days. It also remains to be seen if this was just a decapitation strike or if the United States is prepared to intervene further to shape the outcome. Some are already arguing this means an invasion of Venezuela has begun.

