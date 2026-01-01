Ramblings instead of resolutions…

As is typical during Betwixtmas, I have indulged in some ‘Netflix and Chill’ (other platforms are available) and I re-watched Enola Holmes. If you haven’t seen it, it’s a mystery film set in the Victorian-era; Enola is the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

You would think it was a totally alien era for us sitting here in 2025 but alas the political environment is absurdly familiar. Women are fighting for their rights, the landed / Upper class are trying to hold their power base and the rest are coasting along in the lane they were assigned at birth trying to make ends meet.

We sit here in 2025, with AI and iPads and Tesla and Tiktok, and of course women said goodbye to the corset and the gloves and welcomed the vote but the hierarchy of society remains unchanged. How is that so?

There is a tense exchange of words between Sherlock and Edith, a member of the women’s movement, in the middle of the movie that struck a chord;

Edith: “Because you don’t know what it is to be without power. Politics doesn’t interest you. Why?”

Sherlock Holmes: “Because it’s fatally boring.”

Edith: “Because you have no interest in changing a world that suits you so well.”

All this time, I have been thinking having the vote and winning the election was the answer, that it would deliver change for all, not just the top of the top. How did we miss it? They, the elected, have no interest in changing a world that suits them so well.

It is so clear when you see it. It is why the situation here in Northern Ireland / the North of Ireland has remained unchanged. One side needs the other side to maintain division and discord, as a distraction from the fact that those in charge have no interest in changing a world that suits them so well. Or perhaps to distract us from the fact they don’t have an answer on how to repair the health service or the education system, or how to end violence against those enduring it, or how to improve the infrastructure and protect the environment and create jobs?

So, what do we do? How do we upset the apple cart? How do we break the system open? How do we move on from Victorian-era politics?

I must now apologise, I don’t actually have a solution, but I am hopeful, that, maybe not in 2026, but in the not so distant future, someone figures it out.

You will be pleased to know that I also watched Enola Holmes 2, and the quote at the closing credits, “it takes a match to start a fire” sums up this thought-piece, maybe this will be the match. Maybe on reading this trite, pedestrian, run-on sentence, someone will look hard at the political situation and think, “I’ve got an idea on how to improve it” or at the very least stop it seeming “fatally boring” to those growing up and into constituents.

Maybe that can explain the success of such politicians as former PM Boris Johnson, current PM hopeful Nigel Farage and current American President Donald Trump _ no one could accuse them of being “fatally boring”!

Happy 2026 slugger clan, thanks for indulging me from time to time when I go off on one!

Sarah Kirkwood is from Belfast and works as a medical secretary.